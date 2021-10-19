Utah lab to examine DNA evidence from Atlanta child murders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ny Magee
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“It is my sincere hope that there will be concrete answers for the families,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.

DNA evidence linked to the Atlanta child murders will be tested by a private lab in Utah with the hope that the results will bring closure to the families of victims.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wrote in a tweet on Monday that city investigators will provide “old DNA evidence” to a private lab in Salt Lake City. The mayor did not disclose the name of the lab that will analyze DNA evidence from killings committed in Atlanta during the 1970s and 1980s, ABC News reports.

“It is my sincere hope that there will be concrete answers for the families,” Mayor Bottoms said.

One Twitter user responded to her tweet: “Mayor Bottoms, this has been a long time coming. My old friend, Jonathan Bell, lost his little brother, Yusef Bell ( 9 yrs-old ), in 1979. He was the 4th child that was killed out of the 28. I was 8 yrs-old at the time and my next birthday, by the grace of God, I will be 51.”

In 1982, freelance cameraman and music promoter Wayne Williams was convicted of killing two adults, but he has long been considered the main suspect in the deaths of 22 of the 29 murdered children, teens, and adults from 1979-1981 known as the Atlanta Child Murders.

In arresting Williams for the two murders, the FBI declined to pursue the remaining 30 or so unsolved missing and child murder cases, even after information on a pedophile ring and KKK involvement surfaced as theories and other evidence seemed to be in conflict with the case against Williams,The Daily Beast reported.

In the 2020 HBO docuseries Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, several people emerge as suspects in the missing and murdered cases of the Black and poor children. The FBI declined to pursue their arrests and several FBI agents say in the series that they are confident they have the right man behind bars.

Williams, now 63, is serving two life sentences but was never charged in any of the children’s murders. He was linked to the crimes by fibers in his home and car, but that evidence was not strong enough to charge him with any additional murders.

In 2019, Lance Bottoms ordered the reopening of the cases so that modern DNA technology might be used on evidence and shine more light on what really happened, as well as provide clues as to who may have committed the murders.

“Part of my asking that this be reopened was in light of where we are with DNA testing some 40 years later…to make sure that we have examined everything possible to make sure that the person or people responsible are being held accountable,” the mayor said in a press conference back in July.

Lance Bottoms previously noted that deteriorating DNA and fiber evidence was tested on June 21 and that the murder’s timeline has been extended to span from 1970 to 1985 to ensure no cases were missed in earlier investigations. To maintain the “integrity of the investigation,” the identity of the victims from which the DNA was extracted will remain confidential.

This article contains additional reporting from Tonya Pendleton and Dawn Onley.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Utah lab to examine DNA evidence from Atlanta child murders appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Parkland families reach $25 million settlement with Broward district over school shooting

    Broward County Public Schools agreed to pay $25 million to the families of the 17 fatal victims of the Feb. 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, according to the attorney representing the families.

  • Ex-Giuliani associates' donation prompted probe at pro-Trump group, official testifies

    A $325,000 donation by a company run by two former associates of Rudy Giuliani triggered an internal inquiry at a group supporting former President Donald Trump, a former official for the group testified in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. The testimony by Joseph Ahearn, who worked as finance director for the America First Action super PAC, came on the sixth day of the trial of Lev Parnas, a former Giuliani associate who is accused of breaking campaign finance laws.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • Woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth

    A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth. Karen Johnson Harrison of the Plainview area pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison, who had cerebral palsy, The Town Talk reported. The coroner’s report described Cyra Harrison’s death as homicide.

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.

  • Four people shot, including innocent bystander, at Park City Center

    Police say four people, including an innocent bystander, were shot Sunday afternoon at Park City Center in Lancaster.

  • Mom of N.H. boy missing for six months arrested

    Danielle Denise Dauphinais, the mother of Elijah Lewis, and Joseph Stapf are charged with witness tampering and child endangerment. Lewis, 5, was not reported missing until Oct. 14.

  • 'Angry and disgusted': Train riders held up phones, didn't call 911 as woman was raped on Philadelphia train, police say

    Police do not believe a single witness on the Philadelphia train dialed 911. They are investigating whether some bystanders filmed the assault.

  • Police looking for missing woman last seen in Bolton

    Police were looking for a New Hampshire woman who was reported missing in Vermont Monday evening.

  • ‘Tip of the Iceberg’: Alex Murdaugh Denied Bond as Cops Tease New Dirt

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images Embed: ReutersAlex Murdaugh is finally stuck in jail.South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman denied the disgraced legal scion bond on Tuesday and ordered him to remain at Richland County Detention Center on charges stemming from an alleged scheme to steal millions from the family of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.The judge’s decision went beyond the prosecution’s request for Murdaugh to be held on a $200,000 surety bond and a GPS

  • Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment

    A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her. The indictment read out before the state court in Itzehoe, near Hamburg, charges Irmgard Furchner with more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Furchner had tried to skip the start of her trial last month but was later picked up by police and placed in detention for several days.

  • Police find SUV in search for missing boy

    Investigators found the black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin plates ABE2804 that Clark was believed to have been driving.

  • Ex-NASA employee convicted of murdering neighbor who he allegedly called racial slur

    Michael Hetle, a former NASA employee who allegedly used a racial slur against his mixed-race neighbor, has been found guilty […] The post Ex-NASA employee convicted of murdering neighbor who he allegedly called racial slur appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman's body recovered from mountain after she sent message for help

    Madeline Baharlou-Quivey's message said she had strayed from the standard route to Kit Carson Peak.

  • Man charged with assault after prosecutors say he grabbed another parent at a Minnesota school board meeting about masking

    Video of the heated September 27 school board meeting showed the man grabbing another masked parent by the collar and pulling his phone from his hand.