Utah lawmaker points to University of Utah job postings in push against 'diversity statements'

Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden, is pictured on the House floor on Jan. 26, 2022. She points to certain postings for University of Utah jobs, in particular, in her plans to craft legislation for the 2024 session that prohibits “diversity statements.” | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

While a Utah lawmaker fine-tunes a legislative proposal aimed at "diversity statements," she has released samples of job postings that require the sort of thing she's targeting.

Utah Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden, isn't talking at length about her proposal since it remains a work in progress. Her proposed legislation last year on the same topic — a growing area of concern among some conservative lawmakers across the country — ultimately stalled.

But she supplied KSL.com with links to six online job postings, including five posted by the University of Utah, that contain the sort of language she and others, including Gov. Spencer Cox, find objectionable. The University of Utah "definitely has the most," she said, estimating that 15%-20% of job postings from the state's flagship university contain language asking applicants to supply statements related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Cox raised the profile of the issue during a press conference last month when he decried what he said were requirements that would-be employees of the state and public universities sign "diversity statements." Coming amid growing backlash by some conservatives against diversity, equity and inclusion programs at universities, meant to help students of color thrive in a university setting, he indicated that such statements push job candidates to adopt a certain viewpoint.

After the 2024 legislation session "it won't be happening in the state of Utah, these diversity statements that you have to sign to get hired," he said. "I think it is awful, bordering on evil, that we're forcing people into a political framework before they can even apply for a job."

State Sen. John Johnson, R-North Ogden, has been closely involved in moves to craft legislation aimed at diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in Utah's universities. Requiring diversity statements, in his view, would deter "conservative" applicants.

The requirements, in effect, require job seekers "to have a track record of doing this stuff and you have to commit to doing it in the future," Johnson said. He's not opposed to programs and initiatives that aid university students, but thinks assistance should be based on a student's need, not, say, their race or ethnicity.

University of Utah officials haven't yet responded to KSL.com queries for comment on the issue. Hall, too, remains silent on details of her proposed legislation, at least for now. Meantime, here's a look at some of the language from the job postings central in the issue supplied by Hall:

• Vice chair of education: A posting for vice chair of education in the Department of Population Health Sciences at the U.'s Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine asks applicants to submit an equity, diversity and inclusion, or EDI, statement.

"We seek candidates who share the department's commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion," reads the job posting at HigherEdJobs.com.

The department, the posting states, believes EDI efforts are "central" in its efforts and it offers prompts for the crafting of statements. "How have you demonstrated your commitment to EDI in academic or other settings? How do you see yourself contributing to the advancement of EDI within our department?" read two of the prompts.

• A posting on the U. website for a tenure track job as professor at the university's school of medicine asks applicants to submit a diversity, equity and inclusion statement. "Describe your contributions to enhancing diversity, promoting equity and fostering inclusion in the fields of science and/or health," it states.

• A posting for a job as assistant professor at the U.'s Division of Games instructs applicants to review its EDI policy and write a statement "describing ways their background, experience and commitments relate to our values and goals."

The division, according to its policy, "is dedicated to supporting, fostering and increasing the diversity, equity and inclusion of our students, staff and faculty."

• A posting for a family medicine physician at the Neurobehavioral HOME Clinic at the U.'s Huntsman Mental Health Institute asks candidates to submit an "equity and inclusive culture statement," among other things. It doesn't offer specific instruction.

• A job posting for director of advancement in the U.'s College of Architecture and Planning says candidates "should submit a statement on diversity."

It goes on to list a series of questions as guides to the writing of statements: "What does it mean for you to have a commitment to diversity, inclusion and health equity? How have you demonstrated that commitment and how would you see yourself demonstrating it in this role?"

• A Southern Utah University posting supplied by Hall is for a job as assistant professor of filmmaking. The post lists six requirements for applicants, including "Evidence of commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Cox said he expects the Utah Legislature to take action on the issue in the upcoming session that begins Jan. 16.