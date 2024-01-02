New Utah laws go into effect
A series of new laws are going into effect in Utah today.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
It's time for the Sugar Bowl game. Here's how to watch Washington and Texas face-off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
With nearly 16,000 five-star ratings, this one's a no-brainer.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Hey, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter recapping the week that was in tech. But then, an appeals court instituted a pause, allowing Apple to resume sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- at least temporarily.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
Utah's Legend Motor Co. Signature Series 001 builds vintage Land Rover Defender looks atop a JK Jeep Wrangler chassis with upgraded modern underpinnings.
LSU and South Carolina have different roster makeups than when they won their respective titles, but they still have NCAA championship potential and are the two favorites to win the SEC.
Firefly Green Fuels, a UK-based company, has developed a new form of jet fuel that is entirely fossil-free and made from human waste.
A 1961 Volkswagen Beetle with vintage aftermarket Baja Bug conversion, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard recently.
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are back on sale after an appeals court granted the company a temporary stay on an import ban. The watches may be banned again on January 10.
The biggest news stories this morning: The Apple Watch import ban is paused — for now, Swedish Researchers develop ‘electronic soil’, The Right to Repair movement won its biggest victories in 2023.
The automotive industry has entered into a new era of vehicular safety, where in-car systems initially designed to keep you alive are also being marketed as quality-of-life improvements. While virtually every car on the road today offers some aspect of advanced driver assistance system, or ADAS, a choice few go above and beyond. For the first time in North America, we even have a Level 3 automated system where, in limited circumstances, the car is capable of driving itself, its manufacturer liable for any collision.
A proper alternative to the over-populated BMW 3 Series, the 128i and 135i were hailed as viable successors to the diminutive two-door 2002 coupe.
A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has allowed Apple to continue importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on Wednesday.
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."
Apple has filed an appeal to the International Trade Commision attempting to reverse a ban on US sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. The company’s also requesting an emergency stay on the ban until a decision is reached regarding proposed redesigns of both smartwatch models.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.