Utah leaders voice support for Texas amid border feud with feds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah leaders are speaking out on the clash between Texas and the Biden Administration over immigration enforcement at the southern border.



The reaction comes following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week that allowed the U.S. Border Patrol to remove razor wire installed by Texas along the U.S-Mexico border. The Biden Administration argued that Texas is impeding Border Patrol agents from doing their job, adding that the wire poses a threat to migrants.

But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is arguing that Texas has a constitution right to self-defense. He said Texas will ignore federal efforts to remove the razor wire.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox defended Abbott on Wednesday.

“The border is a disaster that continues to spiral out of control, both in terms of people and deadly fentanyl traffic,” Cox wrote on Twitter/X. “This is not a partisan issue. This is a national security issue. This is a common sense issue. This is an American issue.”

Cox thanked Abbott for “stepping up where the Biden Administration has failed over and over again.”

Twenty-four other Republican governors also voiced their support for Abbott.

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) weighed in on the matter, and he also spoke on former President Donald Trump’s recent comments on the matter, as Trump is in pole position to be the Republican nominee in the up-coming presidential election.

“The reality is that that we have a crisis at the border,” Romney told reporters Thursday. “The American people are suffering as a result of what’s happening at the border, and someone running for president ought to try and get the problem solved as opposed to saying, hey, save that problem, don’t solve it. Let me take credit for solving it later.”

As Texas feuds with the federal government, Utah lawmakers are considering opening the door to doing it themselves.

Senate Bill 57, known as the “Utah Constitution Sovereignty Act,” got a favorable recommendation in committee Wednesday.

“What this bill tries to do is give a pathway where we in the state of Utah, in the legislature, can create something that says to the federal government, by way of not requiring our agencies to be complicit in a particular rule, to say you have overburdened the people of the state of Utah, you’ve harmed us in some way,” said Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, the bill’s sponsor.

Sandall said that over the course of his legislative career he has been concerned with the balance of power between states and the federal government.

