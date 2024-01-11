Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Abby Cox set to endorse Nikki Haley for president

Nikki Haley, 2024 Republican candidate for president, interacts with voters after a campaign event in Newton, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Utah Lt. Gov. Deirdre Henderson and Abby Cox are set to endorse Nikki Haley for president. | Samuel Benson, Deseret News

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Abby Cox, wife of Gov. Spencer Cox, will announce their endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Thursday, according to Haley’s campaign.

A spokesperson for Henderson confirmed Wednesday night she will endorse Haley.

Henderson and Cox will join members of Haley’s campaign Thursday to announce her Utah state leadership team and “highlight the growing support for Haley’s candidacy in the Beehive State,” the press release says.

Haley, who is campaigning in Iowa in the lead-up to the caucuses on Monday, is not expected to attend the event in person.

In addition to Cox and Henderson, the campaign said state lawmakers, business leaders and “influential” community members will also be on hand to endorse Haley at the Salt Lake City press conference.

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted in October showed Haley was gaining momentum in Utah among Republican voters, but she was still well behind frontrunner Donald Trump.

The poll, which included 509 registered Republican voters in Utah, asked respondents, “If the 2024 Republican Presidential primary were held today, who would you vote for?” Among respondents, 30% said Trump, 14% said DeSantis and 13% said Haley.

Contributing: Brigham Tomco and Samuel Benson