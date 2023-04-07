Utah man accused of stabbing girlfriend's ex-boyfriend during fight

Ogden police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during a fight. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Ogden police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he stabbed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend during a fight.

Ogden police responded to 431 Countryside Way on reports of a person causing a disturbance that resulted in a fight. When police arrived, the two men were separated and the person who allegedly caused the disturbance was found bleeding from his left arm with a laceration.

The victim told police he went to the location to get his daughter and said the man he was in a fight with is his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. The victim told police he was attacked and stabbed by the other man, according to a police booking affidavit.

The man was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed he had been stabbed and he also suffered two internal brain bleeds, the affidavit states.

Miguel Pantoja, 41, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice.

Pantoja told police he saw the victim come to the residence and start a "disturbance." Pantoja said he approached the man and told him to calm down, then the man swung at him and they started punching each other, the affidavit says.

Pantoja told police he was never in possession of a knife and no weapons were used in the fight. A knife was located in the snow next to Pantoja's vehicle and police said it is reasonable to believe he tried to conceal the knife by throwing it into the snow away from him, according to the affidavit.