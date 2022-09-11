Utah man arrested after police seize fentanyl, heroin, meth, stolen guns from Salt Lake City storage unit

A Utah man is accused of running a major drug trafficking operation after authorities seized heroin, cocaine, fentanyl pills, and stolen firearms from a storage unit in his name, prosecutors said.

Innocente Ramirez, 38, of West Valley City, was charged on September 2 by a federal criminal complaint with drug possession with the intent to distribute and with the possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Law enforcement began investigating Ramirez’s alleged drug trafficking operation last month, according to the allegations contained in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit.

During the investigation, Ramirez delivered one pound of methamphetamine to officers via a confidential informant at a local Home, KSL reported. Investigators then located Ramirez’s residence and the storage unit in Salt Lake City where Ramirez stored his narcotics.

Law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for Ramirez’s Salt Lake City storage unit and West Valley City home. At the storage unit, law enforcement officers seized 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 pounds of cocaine, 5,000 fentanyl pills, and 17 firearms – two of which were stolen, according to a Department of Justice press release.

During the search of Ramirez’s home, law enforcement seized two firearms, drug packaging material, and drug paraphernalia, the DOJ said.

Ramirez was arrested and appeared in court earlier this month. He is facing 10 or more years in prison if convicted.