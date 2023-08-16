Utah man charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend in the leg for attending party without him

A Utah man allegedly shot his teen girlfriend in the leg after becoming angry with her because she went to a party without him.

Fahd Mahdi, 18, was charged with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury – a first-degree felony – on Tuesday, charging documents obtained by Utah news outlet KSL.com revealed. Mahdi allegedly shot his girlfriend, 17, in the leg on Aug. 6 after finding out she ignored his feelings and made plans without him.

Mahdi allegedly told the girl "there would be trouble" if she went without him, the documents stated. She went to the party and Mahdi arrived a short time later and demanded she come and find him.

When she did find him, he "threatened to hurt her and told her that he was not afraid to punch her in front of everyone," according to the documents.

TODDLER DIES AFTER FALLING FROM BOAT, GETTING HIT BY PROPELLER

Later that night, Mahdi allegedly kneeled down next to the girl as she was sitting in the back seat of her friend's car and shot her in the leg.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"[She] stated that Mahdi displayed a pistol, and she asked him if he had taken pictures with the gun. [She] reported that her ears started to ring, and she realized that she had been shot in the leg by Mahdi," the documents said.

A friend rushed the girl to a hospital, where she underwent surgery for a broken femur.

PROSECUTORS DECLINE TO CHARGE UTAH OFFICER WHO SHOT 13-YEAR-OLD AUTISTIC BOY HAVING A BREAKDOWN, NEEDED HELP

Police were called to the hospital at about 2:30 a.m. and the girl allegedly identified Mahdi as the person who shot her. He was arrested at his home in the city of South Jordan.

In a follow-up interview with police, the victim described a history of abuse between her and Mahdi. She said their relationship was "violent and abusive," adding that he is "very possessive of her and treats her like his property," according to the charging documents. She also said Mahdi is "physically, mentally and emotionally abusive toward her."

Prosecutors have asked that Mahdi be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of bail.