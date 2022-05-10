Utah man charged with murder of Homer woman missing since 2019

May 10—A former Homer man has been arrested in Utah and charged with the murder of Anesha "Duffy" Murnane, missing since she vanished from Homer's downtown in October 2019.

On Saturday, prosecutors charged Kirby Calderwood, 32, with murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence, court records show.

Calderwood was arrested Monday in Ogden, Utah, the Homer Police Department said. The department followed "hundreds of tips and interviewed numerous people" over the course of the more than two-year investigation, the statement said.

A charging document in the case was not immediately available Monday.

The 38-year-old's disappearance confounded Homer, a town of less than 6,000 people at the end of the Kenai Peninsula.

Murnane, a trained Montessori teacher who was born and raised in Homer, disappeared on Oct. 17, 2019 in Homer's downtown commercial district. Her family said she'd struggled with mental illness but had been living a quiet, stable life in her hometown.

On the day she went missing, Murnane had left her home at the MainTree supported housing apartments to walk to an appointment roughly a mile away. She never arrived at the appointment.

"It's like she vanished into thin air," her mother Sara Berg said at the time.

An extensive search by police and the FBI turned up little information.

In July 2021, a jury in Homer declared Murnane officially dead after a presumptive death trial, a court hearing to legally declare a person has died even if a body can't be located, the Homer News reported at the time.

Her disappearance remained a painful mystery in Homer, with signs asking "Where is Duffy?" posted on buildings and bulletin boards.

Murnane's family and the Homer community banded together to build a memorial bench for Murnane and other missing people in Alaska, raising more than $30,000 for the project. A memorial and dedication of the bench was planned for June.

Story continues

It's not clear whether Murnane and Calderwood knew each other.

Calderwood at some point worked at South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services Inc., said CEO Jay Bechtol. The organization owns and operates the MainTree Apartments, where Murnane lived. Bechtol didn't immediately know the dates of Calderwood's employment with the organization.

In a 2019 interview with KBBI, Calderwood said he moved to Homer after his brother, who worked on fishing charter boats, died of a drug overdose. Public records show that Calderwood moved to Ogden, Utah, in the summer of 2021, around the same time Murnane was legally declared dead.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.