Utah man charged with rape of 15-year-old girl after allegedly trapping her in bathroom, assaulting her

WASHINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — A Washington City man was arrested Thursday and charged Friday with the rape of a 15-year-old girl after allegedly trapping her in a bathroom and assaulting her, according to Washington City Police.

Jonathan Ray McLaughlan, 23, is charged in the Fifth District Court with rape (first-degree felony) and unlawful sexual activity with a minor (third-degree felony).

On the night of Jan. 12, the victim stated that she had attended a “party” with her friend, who is also 15 years old. Once there, they discovered that there were only two other people, McLaughlan and another male, at the home.

The two males were strangers, according to a statement of probable cause.

The victim’s friend, who was a witness to the incident, told police she could tell the two males were in their 20s, and not their age. The witness stated that as soon as she and her friend arrived, they were “trying to find a ride out of there,” as they had taken an Uber to get there, according to the statement.

While at the home, the victim reportedly got up to go to the bathroom, and McLaughlan got up and left the room shortly after. The witness told police that “she did not think anything of it as it was his house,” according to the statement.

Shortly after, the witness received a text from the victim stating that she was in the bathroom and needed help.

According to the statement, the victim had gone to the bathroom and as she was washing her hands and about to exit, McLaughlan went in and shut the door behind him. He allegedly told the victim that he wanted to have sex, to which she refused, and he offered her money, to which she again refused.

The victim told police that she could tell McLaughlan was intoxicated and could smell the alcohol.

After refusing, the victim tried to leave the bathroom, but McLaughlan blocked her and proceeded to assault and rape her, according to the statement. The victim’s friend reportedly appeared at the bathroom at the end of the incident.

After the alleged assault, the victim and her friend were then able to leave the house in an Uber with the help of another friend.

The victim went to the hospital later that night for a post-rape exam, where a nurse found that she had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

When police tried to question McLaughlan, he reportedly decided to remain silent.

McLaughlan was booked into Washington County Jail on the charges previously stated.

