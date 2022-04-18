Utah man convicted of murdering pair for hanging out with his girlfriend, throwing bodies down mine shaft

A Utah man was found guilty Friday of stabbing a teenager to death and slitting the throat of another for hanging out with his girlfriend after he banned her from having male visitors.

Jerrod Baum, 45, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of abuse or desecration of a dead human body and obstructing justice in the December 2017 deaths of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, whose bodies were found months later at the bottom of a mine shaft.

“It’s been a tense four years, and to hear that first ‘guilty’ was, it was like it was a weight lifted. It’s been long overdue, but we did it,” Otteson’s aunt, Amanda Davis, told KSL after the verdict. “We got justice for the kids.”

On Dec. 30, 2017, Baum returned home to Eureka to find his girlfriend, Morgan Lewis, hanging out with Otteson and Powell, according to prosecutors. That’s when he duct-taped the mouths of Otteson and Powell, tied them up and put them in the back of his truck and drove them to an abandoned mine outside town, all while forcing Lewis to watch.

At the mine, Baum beat and stabbed Powell to death and, falsely thinking Otteson was pregnant, cut her throat, then threw both bodies down the 100-foot shaft.

The teenagers were considered missing for months until Lewis was pulled over in March 2018 on unrelated drug and weapons charges and began cooperating with police.

Defense attorneys argued that the only evidence against Baum was Lewis’ testimony and questioned why she would initially lie for him, but prosecutors pointed out that she had watched him murder two people and stayed quiet out of fears for her own safety.

Despite the swastika tattoo on Baum’s chest, Judge Derek Pullan banned prosecutors from calling him a white supremacist, saying it had nothing to do with the murders of Otteson and Powell.

Baum faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole after Utah County Attorney David Leavitt took the death penalty off the table last year. He is due back in court for sentencing on June 1.