Utah man facing federal charge in alleged fentanyl-related death

A Utah man is facing a federal charge after investigators say he distributed fentanyl that resulted in one person’s death. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A Utah man is facing a federal charge after investigators say he distributed fentanyl that resulted in one person's death.

A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City Wednesday indicted Shereldon Cly Yanito, 23, of Grand County, on a charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Associates of the victim, who prosecutors have not named, said the victim bought counterfeit blue "M30" pills containing fentanyl from Yanito, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The night before the victim's death by overdose on April 15, 2022 in San Juan County, a $40 transaction occurred between the victim's digital wallet account and Yanito's digital wallet, prosecutors said.

"In May 2023, Yanito allegedly told an an undercover agent via social media that he previously sold 'blues' for $40 but had stopped," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The undercover agent then discussed powder cocaine with Yanito and the two agreed to meet, according to the statement. But Yanito was arrested during a traffic stop and brought to Grand County Jail before the meetup happened.

An arraignment on Yanito's indictment is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. in the U.S. District Courtroom at the state courthouse in St. George.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Grand County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and assistant U.S. attorneys for the District of Utah will prosecute.