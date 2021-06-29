Utah man ignores violent gas station kidnapping that occurs inches away

A diminutive Utah woman was seen sprinting through a gas station in parking lot in South Salt Lake screaming for help, with a man chasing at her heels.

Surveillance video shows he caught up with her just inches away from a man pumping gas – and dragged her away kicking and screaming while the witness appeared to do nothing.

Surveillance video from a South Salt Lake Gas station shows a small woman, whom police described initially as a possible juvenile but was later identified as an adult, sprinting through the parking lot in shorts and a dark hooded sweatshirt. A man can be seen running after her, wearing gym shorts, sneakers and a sleeveless undershirt.

Witnesses told police they heard the woman screaming for help as she ran. She approached a driver filling up a pickup truck at one of the pumps and the suspect caught up with her. The surveillance video contains no sound, but the three people appear to speak briefly before the woman rolls under the truck in an attempt to get away.

The suspect can be seen on the video dragging her out from beneath the pickup, inches away from the witness, who does not appear to make any attempt to stop the abduction or call for help.

MAN WHO LEAPT FROM MOVING LAX PLANE SAID HE SMOKED A LOT OF METH

Then the suspect can be seen picking the woman up and carrying her away over his shoulder as she frantically kicks, screams and fights to escape his grip without success. He threw her into a red 1990s SUV and drove away, police said.

Carl Gravitt, 22, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault, car theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"We have somebody in custody who is violent, who took somebody against their will," South Salt Lake Police Department spokeswoman Danielle Croyle told the local KSL News.

The station reported that the suspect and victim had been dating for around eight months and that police had deemed the incident domestic violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other witnesses called 911 – prompting an Amber Alert and police response that recovered the victim and left the man in handcuffs.

She was taken for a medical evaluation, authorities said.