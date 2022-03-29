Utah man in Joker face paint charged with attempted murder

A Utah man with his face painted like the Joker allegedly broke into another man’s house and threatened to kill him “because he called me names.”

Jonathan Tyler Clark, 24, has been charged with attempted murder, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a restricted person and intoxication.

Clark first went to the victim’s house Sunday, but left when only his roommate was home, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSL. A day later, he allegedly stole a knife from Walmart, painted his face with “white face paint, green face paint near the top of his face and in his hair, and red face paint in the form of a smile” and returned to the house.

Unable to break in through a window, Clark instead waited on the front porch until someone waved a flashlight in his face and told him to leave, according to the affidavit.

Police stopped him down the street, where he told them that he had gone there to kill the man “because he called me names.”

During a second questioning, Clark told detectives that the man had called him a pedophile, so “Jonathan came up with a plan to kill the victim.”

Clark was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor and dealing in harmful materials to a minor in 2019, according to KSL. He is listed as “non-compliant” on the Utah Sex Offender and Kidnap Registry.