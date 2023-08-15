Utah man killed by FBI brandished guns at officer, Google Fiber workers in 2018, records reveal

Craig Deeleuw Robertson, 75, is pictured in an undated social media post. Robertson was shot and killed early Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by FBI agents trying to serve a warrant at his Provo home. | Facebook

In 2018, Provo police responded to a home in Provo after reports that a man had pointed a handgun at two Google Fiber workers, yelling at them to get off his property.

When the officer arrived, Craig Robertson answered the door holding an AR-15.

That “triggered a bit of a stand off,” the Provo officer writes in a report, obtained by the Deseret News through an open records request. But he was never charged.

Instead, the officer writes “no actual crime had occurred” and Robertson was “exercising his 2nd Amendment rights, albeit a little recklessly.”

Roughly three years later, Robertson was shot dead at that same home in Provo by FBI agents who were attempting to arrest him for allegedly making death threats to President Joe Biden and other top Democrats. Biden was scheduled to land in Utah hours later.

In a statement, the FBI says Robertson was pointing a .357 revolver at agents as they entered his home.

The 2018 incident began at about 12:23 p.m. on Aug. 20 after police received a call claiming Robertson had pointed a small handgun with a flashlight at Google Fiber employees who were accessing a public utility pole in his backyard, according to the police report.

When the officer responded, the Google employees said they had tried ringing Robertson’s doorbell, but he didn’t respond, the report reads.

“So the two workers went into the backyard and began getting ready to work when (Robertson) came out the back door and began yelling at them while holding a handgun,” reads a supplemental report from Provo police.

According to the employees, while Robertson “was yelling at them he was waving his gun around causing the muzzle to point in their direction.”

Law enforcement agents confer at the home of Craig Deeleuw Robertson who was shot and killed by FBI agents in Provo on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Robertson allegedly posted threatening comments about President Joe Biden hours before the president was scheduled to visit Utah. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

After speaking to the workers, the officer tried to make contact with Robertson, and knocked on his door — Robertson “yelled something at me through the door but I was unable to hear him due to the glass and metal storm door. I moved forward and took the handle so I could open it to speak with (Robertson). He stepped farther back into the room and shouted at me not to enter the home. It was at this point that I observed (Robertson) had an AR-15 rifle slung on his shoulder and he was holding the weapon with one hand,” the officer writes in the supplemental report.

The officer instructed Robertson to put the weapon down, and he refused, the report states. He continued to speak with Robertson through the door “until he calmed down and stated that he would put the rifle away,” according to the report.

Robertson told the officer he was angry that the workers had left his gate open, and was worried his dog would get out, the report reads.

“While I was speaking with (Robertson) while he had his rifle I observed that he was holding it in a ready position against his body with his finger on the trigger guard which led me to believe he had trained with firearms and was aware of where his muzzle was and how to control the weapon while moving,” the officer writes.

Robertson also told the officer he did not point the handgun at the workers — instead, he claims “he was holding it against his body, muzzle down in a ready position and did not wave it around or threaten the males with it,” according to the police report.

The officer spoke to a Provo police sergeant, who agreed that Robertson was being reckless, but not violating the law. A Utah County attorney agreed Robertson “may not have exercised good judgment but was acting within his Constitutional Rights.”