Utah man who killed wife, 5 kids, mother-in-law blamed them for his violence in suicide note

A Utah man who murdered his wife, their five children and his mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself blamed his family for the violent massacre in a chilling suicide note recently released by authorities.

Michael Haight wrote that he would rather “rot in hell” than continue to endure what he called controlling behavior from his wife and family. But in a 57-page investigative report released Friday, authorities concluded it was 42-year-old Haight, not his wife, who was the volatile and emotionally abusive one.

Early the morning of Jan. 4, Haight, an insurance salesman, went through each room of the family’s Enoch house, fatally shooting everyone inside. The victims included his wife, Tausha Haight, and their children Macie, 17; Briley, 12; twins Ammon and Sienna, both 7, and Gavin, 4.

Haight’s mother-in-law, 78-year-old Gail Earl, was also killed. Police said she’d been staying with her daughter, who feared for her family’s safety after filing for divorce from Haight just days before the they were all killed.

Haight was served with the divorce papers on Dec. 27, 2022, according to his wife’s attorney.

“This is nonsense and I can’t handle it for one more day. We will not be a burden on society. I kept asking for help and you wouldn’t listen,” Haight wrote in a suicide note included in the report released by the city of Enoch.

“I would rather rot in hell than to put up with another day of this manipulation and control over me,” he added.

According to the investigative report, Haight also removed firearms from the home, was investigated on suspicion of child abuse, and searched online for “gunshot in a house” just prior to the shootings.

In the hours before the grisly murder-suicide, police had actually gone to check on the Haights after concerns about their welfare were reported, but left without reporting any signs or observations of violence.

“No one answered the door. It didn’t appear that anyone was in the home since no noise could be heard,” an Enoch Police officer wrote in a report summarizing his visit to the family home before bodies were discovered.

When they returned later the same day, officers discovered Tausha Haight, Earl and a 4-year-old child in the couple’s first floor bedroom on top of pillows, partially covered with blankets and surrounded by blood. The other children were found in bedrooms throughout the home, all of them in their beds except for one of the twins, who was left on the floor.

Haight, who was also on the floor on a sleeping bag, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

With News Wire Services