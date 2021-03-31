A Utah man searching for Forrest Fenn's $1 million treasure dug up graves at Yellowstone. Now he's headed to prison.

Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
Highway 212 at the northeast entrance into Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, The northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park is on US Highway 212 a few miles west of Cooke City Montana as one crosses into Wyoming.
Highway 212 at the northeast entrance into Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, The northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park is on US Highway 212 a few miles west of Cooke City Montana as one crosses into Wyoming. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Rodrick Dow Craythorn, of Syracuse, Utah, was sentenced to six months in prison on Wednesday.

  • Craythorn dug up a Yellowstone cemetery while searching for Forrest Fenn's famed treasure.

  • He pleaded guilty to excavating and damaging archaeological resources in January.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A would-be treasure hunter who dug up graves at Yellowstone National Park while searching for Forrest Fenn's hidden $1 million treasure will spend six months in prison for damaging the cemetery.

Rodrick Dow Craythorn, of Syracuse, Utah, was sentenced in the case on Wednesday, months after pleading guilty to excavating and damaging archaeological resources in the cemetery of the Fort Yellowstone National Historic Landmark in Yellowstone National Park, according to a press release from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming.

Craythorn dug up graves at Fort Yellowstone between October 1, 2019, and May 24, 2020, prosecutors said.

He was looking for Fenn's famed treasure, which was hidden in the Rocky Mountains more than a decade ago.

Read more: Mark Cuban explains how NFTs could provide new revenue streams for small businesses and creators

Craythorn didn't find the treasure during his search - the fortune was actually found in June 2020, by Jack Stuef, a 32-year-old medical student from Michigan, who identified himself in an interview to Outside magazine.

Along with six months in prison, Craythorn will serve six months of home detention and two years of supervised release. A judge also ordered him to pay $31,566 in restitution.

"Yellowstone is one of the country's most popular national parks and we must do everything in our power to investigate and prosecute those who damage and destroy its natural and cultural resources," Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray said in a statement. "A national park is no place to stage an adult treasure hunt motivated by greed. The harmful actions of Mr. Craythorn, no matter the reason or intent, destroyed valuable archaeological resources that cannot be undone."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'Lost' Ended 10 Years Ago. What's the Cast Up to Now?

    Did you spot Josh Holloway on Yellowstone? The ABC show was filled with clues about the plane crash survivors, glimpses into their old lives and their attempts at surviving on a deserted island with The Others wreaking havoc. The episodes were filled with some favorites like Matthew Fox, who had been on Party of Five, and Dominic Monaghan, who was a hobbit in the Lord of the Rings films.

  • Pubs 'outraged' by vaccine passport proposals

    The pub industry has hit out at the government for proposing to 'burden' it with vaccine passports and other 'over-complicated' rules around reopening.

  • Celtics Lab 37: A first look at Boston’s 2021 NBA draft prospects with Ben Kaloupek

    In this episode of the Lab, we dive into all things 2021 NBA draft for Boston.

  • 'Watched a neighbor's house go up in flames': High wind gusts fuel South Dakota fires; Mount Rushmore remains closed

    "Rapidly changing weather conditions and high wind gusts" are fueling the wildfires in South Dakota as firefighters battled fierce winds into Tuesday.

  • Hunter Biden new memoir details him 'buying crack cocaine on streets of DC and binging on vodka'

    Joe Biden’s son Hunter has written about how he would buy crack cocaine on the streets of DC and binge on vodka most mornings while his father was vice president, in a new memoir that offers a frank account of his drug addiction. Hunter Biden, the president’s second son, has opened up for the first time about his decades-long struggle with alcohol and drugs and how his father helped him on his path to sobriety. The 51-year-old tells how his first drink was a glass of champagne aged eight, leading to a lifetime of abusing drink and then hard drugs. “I’ve bought crack cocaine on the streets of Washington, DC, and cooked up my own inside a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles,” Hunter, whose mother was Mr Biden's late first wife Neilia, writes in the prologue to “Beautiful Things,” according to excerpts in the New York Times.

  • Honduran president's brother sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for drug trafficking

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tony Hernandez, a former Honduran congressman and brother of the sitting president, was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for drug trafficking by a U.S. judge on Tuesday. Hernandez, 42, was convicted on the drug charges and related weapons charges in October 2019. Hernandez will also be forced to pay $138.5 million in forfeiture, which prosecutors in their sentencing memo https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2BA06J wrote was "blood money" from drug trafficking.

  • TikTokers throw unconventional gender reveal for new daughter: ‘So much joy and love’

    These foster parents had an epic gender reveal for their 12-year-old daughter after they officially adopted her.

  • Geno Auriemma reacts to Paige Bueckers winning AP National Player of the Year

    UConn’s coach Geno Auriemma reacts to freshman Paige Bueckers making history as the first freshman ever to be named AP National Player of the Year and touches on what a Covid-19 forfeit in the final four would mean for the championship game.

  • Georgia's Republican Party accused of illegally accepting in-kind contributions from an election integrity nonprofit in a new FEC complaint

    Campaign Legal Center Action and Common Cause Georgia say that the Georgia GOP publicly but unlawfully accepted campaign help from True the Vote.

  • NYPD announce charges in Asian American attack

    A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested on assault and hate crime charges in an attack on an Asian American woman in New York City. (March 31)

  • Forrest Fenn treasure hunter sentenced in illegal digs at Yellowstone

    Rodrick Dow Craythorn did not find the hidden treasure, but he caused damage in Yellowstone, including to a historic grave.

  • ‘A step backward’: Coca-Cola joins fellow top Atlanta employer Delta in blasting new Georgia voting curbs as undemocratic

    Peach State is home to more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies, as well as numerous top-flight sports franchises and numerous educational and other institutions of national import.

  • NBC’s Lester Holt Urges Journalists to Ditch Objectivity: ‘Fairness Is Overrated’

    Lester Holt, anchor of NBC’s Nightly News, said Tuesday that journalists should be more active in communicating what they see as the “truth” on any given issue, giving the cut-and-dry example of informing readers that “the sun sets in the west” and disregarding any contrary claims. One goal of media organizations should be to expunge “misinformation” from their reporting, Holt said. The NBC host made his remarks during his acceptance speech after receiving the Edward R. Murrow Award for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism. “I think it’s become clearer that fairness is overrated,” Holt said. “Before you run off and tweet that headline, let me explain a bit. The idea that we should always give two sides equal weight and merit does not reflect the world we find ourselves in. That the sun sets in the west is a fact. Any contrary view does not deserve our time or attention.” Holt added, “Decisions to not give unsupported arguments equal time are not a dereliction of journalistic responsibility or some kind of agenda, in fact, it’s just the opposite.” The anchor urged journalists to pursue the truth in their reporting, and also touted the responsibility of journalists in the midst of times of crisis. “Imagine, if you would, what the pandemic would look like without the media holding leaders to account for vaccines rollouts or countering harmful misinformation or why some communities are being left behind,” Holt said. Holt was promoted to anchor of Nightly News in 2015, following the departure of Brian Williams. Holt also host’s NBC’s Dateline, and has moderated presidential primary debates and town halls. NBC recently launched a so-called “disinformation” desk, whose goal is to root out online purveyors of contrary political narratives.

  • Hundreds join Covid rule-breaching ‘music, cocktails and water fight’ party in Birmingham park

    Impromptu boxing match among attractions at huge party sparking social distancing concerns

  • Britain’s Top Bishop Ends the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Backyard Wedding Debate

    Steve Parsons / WPA Pool / Getty ImagesThe Archbishop of Canterbury, the leader of the Anglican church, has broken his silence to confirm that no, Harry and Meghan did not get married in secret three days before their official wedding, as they told Oprah Winfrey.The archbishop’s comments in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica are likely to be the final word on the subject after the couple themselves last week clarified to The Daily Beast that what Meghan described as a marriage taking place three days before the televised ceremony was actually a private blessing.In an unusual intervention, Justin Welby said he would have committed a “serious criminal offence” if he had signed a “false” marriage certificate. Welby has come under pressure from some within the church to clarify the situation as other vicars have said they were being asked to carry out outdoor weddings following the interview. Under Church of England laws a religious wedding ceremony can only take place in a church.The marriage certificate, showing the date of the wedding as May 19, the date of the televised ceremony watched by a billion people, was published last week by British newspaper the Sun.In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, 39, said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Meghan added: “No one knows that, but we called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle, is for the world, but we want our union between us’.”Meghan’s remarks were initially taken at face value, leading to some unease that their formal ceremony was effectively a sham.Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.In the new interview, the Most Rev Justin Welby said: “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn’t matter who I’m talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about it. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won’t say what happened at any other meetings.”In the wide ranging interview, Welby also discussed the dangers of “vaccine nationalism” and described Pope Francis as “a real reformist in many, many areas.”The suggestion of a secret wedding was just one revelation in the explosive Winfrey interview, which raised serious questions about how the royals treated Meghan. The couple alleged an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns” about how dark their children’s skin would be.Buckingham Palace issued an equivocal statement after the interview saying that “recollections may vary.” Prince William told journalists: “We’re very much not a racist family.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bank of Japan 'tankan' survey upbeat over economic recovery

    A closely watched economic survey by the Bank of Japan shows growing optimism as the world’s third-largest economy grapples with the damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The quarterly “tankan” survey’s headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment stood at plus 5 in March, a considerable improvement over the minus 10 marked in December, and more positive than the forecast at plus 4. The survey reported Thursday highlights a steady recovery in sentiment over the last three quarters, to levels before COVID-19 began in late 2019.

  • Clemson’s Justyn Ross details injury that almost took football career away — and what’s next

    He missed Clemson’s entire 2020 season after having season-ending surgery in June.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • Panik added to Blue Jays' roster as Springer goes on IL

    Infielder Joe Panik was put on the Toronto Blue Jays' major league roster and George Springer went on the 10-day injured list, among a dozen roster moves ahead of Thursday’s opener at the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old Panik, a seven-year major league veteran, had agreed to a minor league contract ahead of spring training and was selected from Triple-A Buffalo.

  • George Floyd's girlfriend tells jury of struggle with addiction, first kiss

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -George Floyd's girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. Courteney Ross, 45, was the first person who personally knew Floyd to testify in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer caught in widely seen video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for about nine minutes. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.