Utah man sentenced after violent sexual assault in 2019

WEST POINT, Utah (ABC4) — A man accused of violently sexually assaulting a woman in 2019 after attending a country concert was sentenced to serve time in the Utah State Prison this week.

Brandon Dunaj, 44, was found guilty on second-degree felony counts of forcible sexual abuse and aggravated assault as well as third-degree felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery. Dunaj will serve up to 15 years in prison for the crimes.

Dunaj was arrested back in September 2019 after the victim was able to get away and find help from her neighbors.

The assault started while Dunaj and the woman were traveling back to his West Point home after attending a concert at the USANA amphitheater. According to court documents, Dunaj dragged the victim by her hair into the house where he continued to assault her. On a second incident, he dragged her from the front lawn and continued his attack.

Investigators noted there were “drag marks” through the grass, dirt and rocks. Deputies said the woman suffered a “swollen right eye to the point she could barely see out of it,” as well as bruising around her neck and clear defensive wounds.

Dunaj was originally charged with first-degree felony counts of forcible sexual abuse, aggravated assault, and sexual battery.

As part of a plea deal, Dunaj admitted guilt to the crimes, the charges of forcible sexual abuse and aggravated assault were reduced to a second-degree felony. The sexual battery charge was additionally reduced to a misdemeanor. A single charge of object rape was dismissed in court.

He was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, over four years after he was arrested.

