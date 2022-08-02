Utah man sparks 60-acre blaze after trying to set spider on fire with lighter, officials say

Graeme Massie
·2 min read

A 60-acre Utah wildfire was sparked by a man who told police he started the mountainside blaze when he tried to kill a spider with a lighter.

Utah County Jail records say Cory Allan Martin, 26, was arrested for investigation of reckless burning, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to KSL.com.

Even Utah’s governor Spencer Cox was astonished at the incident and tweeted on Monday: “Um, don’t do drugs kids (and don’t start spiders on fire during a drought).”

Authorities say that firefighters responded to the incident near Springville on Monday afternoon. When they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect who admitted he had started it.

Crews took him down the mountain to speak to police, and according to a booking affidavit, he told officers he had seen a spider and tried to burn it with a lighter.

“When he attempted to burn the spider, the surrounding brush ignited and the fire began spreading very rapidly,” the affidavit stated.

Police say that they later found a jar of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while searching his belongings, the arrest report adds.

“Not sure exactly why he felt the need to need to have to burn the spider but you know, all the regret in the world doesn’t change the outcome based on whatever reason there was for him doing that, “ Utah County Sergeant Spencer Cannon told ABC4.

(AP)
(AP)

And he added: “What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know. There may not be a why. He might not even know a why.”

The fire had grown to 60 acres of US Forest Service land by Tuesday morning, according to Utah Fire info. The suspect faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,500 if convicted.

Recommended Stories

  • Cyber Ninjas ‘dead voters’ claim debunked by Arizona attorney general: ‘Many were very surprised to learn they were allegedly deceased’

    Now-defunct company was commissioned to investigate baseless claims of fraud in Arizona

  • Redding fire investigators arrest suspect in two arson fires

    Redding fire investigators have arrested a suspect believed to have set two arson fires in Redding on Monday.

  • Electronic Arts sales forecast disappoints as gaming craze cools

    The video game publisher behind "Apex Legends" expects second-quarter adjusted sales between $1.73 billion and $1.78 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.87 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. "FX has become a little bit more of a headwind," said Chief Financial Officer Chris Suh, adding that the strengthening of the U.S. dollar would impact the third and fourth quarter. Rival Activision Blizzard had also delivered a disappointing second quarter, while Sony Group Corp trimmed its annual profit forecast after its PlayStation business faltered.

  • Buy the Dip on This Fintech Stock During the Nasdaq Bear Market?

    Understanding that secular trend, prudent investors should be very intrigued after having watched the Nasdaq Composite tumble 21% since the start of the year. One company in particular, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), has grabbed my attention of late. Let's dive into PayPal's situation and determine whether it's a smart investment right now.

  • Supreme Court's landmark guns ruling prompts race to test Second Amendment's limits

    A Supreme Court decision set a standard for how lower courts will judge gun laws. That's left uncertainty about what the Second Amendment allows.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Parkland school shooter’s sister wants to testify in his trial. But she’s in jail, too

    As Nikolas Cruz enters the third week of his sentencing trial for the Parkland school massacre, his biological sister sits in a Miami-Dade jail on a carjacking charge — and her upcoming trial may now be complicated by his.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Family members said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off. Investigators believe the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Mystikal Arrested for Rape

    The 51-year-old rapper is also facing charges domestic abuse -- strangulation and robbery. Mystikal Arrested for Rape Alex Young

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Woman stabs sister with a screwdriver during fight over food, Alabama cops say

    Authorities were called to do a welfare check.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Thailand’s fugitive Red Bull heir still wanted for 2012 fatal hit and run charge, which may soon expire

    Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, Thailand’s Red Bull heir and the man who killed an officer in a hit-and-run incident in 2012, is still wanted for one remaining charge. Yoovidhya, the grandson of Red Bull’s co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya, became a fugitive after he struck and killed police officer Wichian Klanprasert with his Ferrari while speeding through Thong Lor in Bangkok on Sept. 3, 2012. Interpol issued a red notice to arrest the fugitive after he fled Thailand on a private jet in 2017.

  • 70-year-old Asian woman brutally beaten, robbed twice by 4 juveniles in SF apartment complex

    A 70-year-old Asian woman was brutally beaten and robbed twice by four juveniles in broad daylight at her apartment complex in San Francisco. The woman, identified as Mrs. Ren, was approached by four juveniles who asked her for the time in the hallway of her apartment complex on July 31. “They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” Mrs. Ren told ABC 7.