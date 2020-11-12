Utah man tells police he wanted to kill Claire McCaskill following high-speed chase

George William Stahl, 36, was arrested after leading Utah police on a high speed car chase. He allegedly claimed he was heading to kill former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill. (Summit County Jai)

A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday after a high-speed car chase said he was on his way to kill former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill "if she wasn't dead already."

Police clocked George William Stahl, 36, driving 130 mph - and at times faster - along snowy highways.

After a chase along Interstate 80, police eventually managed to stop Mr Stahl by spiking his tires.

Local broadcaster 2KUTV reported that responding troopers found an empty 12-pack of Budweiser in his car as well as another partially-drank 12-pack.

Police reported that Mr Stahl was belligerent and "smelled of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot."

Mr Stahl allegedly made his threats against Ms McCaskill while being transported to a nearby fire station for medical evaluation. The police report also claims Mr Stahl said he had used LSD.

Mr Stahl is facing charges of reckless driving, speeding, failure to stop at an officers commands, possession or use of a controlled substance and a third-degree felony for threats of terrorism.

Ms McCaskill - who served two terms in the US Senate before losing her seat to Republican Josh Hawley - is aware of the incident.

"Obviously, this is not the first time there have been threats, and that is never good," Ms MsCaskill told The Associated Press. "But the political temperature is very high right now, which makes it concerning."

In early October, the FBI stopped an alleged plot by members of a right-wing gang in Michigan to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the state's Democratic governor.

The group - calling themselves a militia - included six men who planned to hold a "treason trial" for Ms Whitmer.

The group wanted to gather "200 men" to storm the state's capitol building and take hostages, including Ms Whitmer.

