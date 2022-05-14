Utah Medical Products' (NASDAQ:UTMD) Dividend Will Be US$0.29

The board of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.29 per share on the 6th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Utah Medical Products' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Utah Medical Products was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 4.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 66% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Utah Medical Products Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.94, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.1% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings have grown at around 4.6% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While EPS growth is quite low, Utah Medical Products has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like Utah Medical Products' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Utah Medical Products that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

