Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.29

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.29 per share on the 5th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Utah Medical Products' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Utah Medical Products' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 4.6% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 69% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Utah Medical Products Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.94 to US$1.14. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.9% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Utah Medical Products has only grown its earnings per share at 4.6% per annum over the past five years. If Utah Medical Products is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Utah Medical Products Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Utah Medical Products might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Utah Medical Products that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

