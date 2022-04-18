Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Utah Medical Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$19m ÷ (US$116m - US$3.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Utah Medical Products has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.2% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Utah Medical Products' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Utah Medical Products has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Utah Medical Products Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Utah Medical Products doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 22%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Utah Medical Products' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Utah Medical Products is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 54% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

