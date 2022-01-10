Utah mother arrested after wrong-way crash kill daughter, critically injures another

A mother in Utah was arrested Sunday after a deadly wrong-way crash resulted in the death of her 11-year-old daughter and the hospitalization of her 9-year-old daughter who suffered critical injuries, a report said.

Fox 13 reported that the accident occurred at about 2 a.m. on I-70 in Sevier County. The Cadillac SUV was traveling the wrong direction and slammed into a semi-truck, ejecting the two girls – who had been wearing seatbelts, the report said. The Utah Highway Patrol told KSL.com that the impact was so violent it "pulled them out of their seatbelts."

The older girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the other girl was listed in extremely critical condition. Authorities said Cami Jean Aparicio, 33, was arrested on charges of criminal homicide and DUI, the report said. She suffered minor injuries.

The Gephardt Daily newspaper reported that troopers located the driver in her seat and the deceased girl next to the SUV’s rear driver’s side tire. The younger girl—who is in critical condition-- was located 30 yards away.

Police told the station that when she sobered up, she admitted to drinking alcohol at about 11:30 p.m. and stopped at a gas station during the drive to buy more.