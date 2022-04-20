Utah Newspaper Demands GOP Senator ‘Come Clean’ On Trump Election Plot

The editorial board of The Salt Lake Tribune threw down the gauntlet to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on Tuesday.

“It is past time for Mike Lee to start fessing up to all he knows about the plot to set aside the results of an honest and fair election to keep Donald Trump in power,” the board wrote in a scathing editorial after the extent of Lee’s support of the former president’s plan to overturn the 2020 election was revealed in text messages obtained by the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

The Tribune challenged Lee to “come clean” about his involvement in the attempted subversion of the vote at this weekend’s Utah State Republican Convention.

“It is time Mike Lee told the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” the editorial concluded. “To his constituents. To the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 uprising. And to history.”

Read the Salt Lake Tribune editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

