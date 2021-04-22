Utah Off-Road Recovery Company Uses A Chevy Corvair

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What a build!

If the idea of lifting a Chevrolet Corvair, installing four-wheel drive and big tires, along with other trail-ready modifications to go rescue Jeeps, trucks, and other more traditional off-road machines in the Utah desert sounds like a fun time, you’re going to envy Matt’s Off Road Recovery. The shop has become closely tied to its yellow Jeep XJ, which has been modified in a number of unique ways, has added to its impressive fleet of recovery vehicles with a Corvair wagon.

If you think this looks fun, check out how people off-road Ford Model Ts here.

As you’ll see in the video, the Chevy Corvair gets its first true test as it performs a rescue of a Toyota Tacoma stuck in the mud. Let this be a lesson to everyone that you should absolutely watch the softness of the ground when exploring the wilderness, or you might have an expensive recovery bill as a harsh reminder.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

To say this build is still a little rough would be an understatement. While it seems to run pretty well mechanically, other than the transmission whining after a cold start, little things like windows are missing. When you’re cruising through southern Utah and it’s below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, that leads to a chilly ride.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

Matt’s Off Road Recovery was headed to the Jeep Safari in Moab when they got the call to make this rescue. In another video, which we’re including, they showed the build off to Jeep enthusiasts and take it wheeling outside the famous Utah city, starting with Metal Masher. It’s pretty fun, so check that out, too.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

If you’re into off-roading at all, you should be checking out YouTube channel Matt’s Off Road Recovery at least here and there. I’ve been a fan for a long time since it’s not some fake-o show where they’re mostly just posing for the cameras. You might learn a thing or two about staying safe on the trailer or how to help with a recovery when you come across someone else who’s stuck (or maybe even when you get stuck).

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • LEADING OFF: Padres-Dodgers back at it, Astros struggling

    Los Angeles right-hander Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.00 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Buehler will be followed by LHP Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.19) and RHP Trevor Bauer (2-0, 2.42), with Dustin May (1-1, 2.93) scheduled for Sunday’s series finale. The Dodgers won two of three last weekend in San Diego during the first series of the season between the NL West rivals.

  • Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

    The fatal police shooting of a Black teen seen on video charging at two people with a knife that came within minutes of the verdict in Derek Chauvin's murder trial is causing outrage over continued use of lethal force by police. (April 21)

  • Ireland Baldwin Got A Cheeky New Butt Tattoo

    Rihanna recently&nbsp;got a traditional New Zealand Maori tattoo&nbsp;on her right hand (photo on left)&nbsp;in a painful process that&nbsp;involves driving the ink into the skin using a wooden spike and a mallet. For her seventh tattoo, British model and it-girl, Cara-Delevingne, got "silence" inked on the inside of her wrist by Bang Bang. Megan Fox famously had wrist tattoo of Marilyn Monroe removed—but she kept one major one.

  • 2023 Cadillac Lyriq production model revealed with range, power, price

    Supplying the motor with juice is a 100-kWh battery, though Cadillac didn't specify if that's the usable capacity or gross capacity. Cadillac estimates that the battery will provide more than 300 miles of range on a single charge. The initial models will be equipped with on-board charging equipment that can handle 19.2-kW Level 2 charging and 190-kW DC fast charging.

  • Hernández: Former Dodger Yu Darvish has come a long way from World Series meltdown

    Yu Darvish was a low point in his career when he lost twice in the 2017 World Series with the Dodgers. Since then, he's become one of baseball's best pitchers.

  • Ohio probes police shooting of Black teenage girl

    **EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIDEO AND PROFANITY. AUDIO AS INCOMING**State investigators in Columbus, Ohio are probing the fatal police shooting of a Black teenager in a confrontation caught on body-camera video that appeared to show her holding a knife and lunging at two people.The 16-year-old girl identified by her family members as Ma'Khia Bryant collapses against the parked car and onto the ground. The weapon, which appears to be a kitchen knife, is seen lying on the pavement near her, as an officer crouches at her side to render medical aid.The incident happened Tuesday around the same time a Minneapolis jury convicted a white former police officer of murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck.Her shooting triggered immediate protests in Columbus - Ohio's biggest city and the state capital. Interim Police Chief Michael Woods identified the officer who shot Bryant as Nicholas Reardon and said Reardon "would be taken off the street" pending an investigation.MAYOR ANDREW GINTHER: "We'll release all other information that we can as soon as we can."Columbus mayor Andrew Ginther on Wednesday said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation would determine if the officer had acted unlawfully.MAYOR ANDREW GINTHER: "Did Ma'Khia Bryant need to die yesterday? How did we get here?"The video shows police – who were responding to a 9-1-1- call for an attempted stabbing - driving up to a chaotic scene, with several people gathered on a front lawn.Bryant, brandishing a knife, charged toward one person who fell backwards, and then lunged at a second person.A slow-motion replay shows the second victim stumbling backward against a car parked in the home's driveway as Bryant raises the weapon as if about to stab her, and Reardon fires what sounds like four shots.White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.JEN PSAKI: "The killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant by Columbus police is tragic. She was a child. We're thinking of her friends and family and the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss."Franklin County Children Services said Bryant was a foster child in the agency's care.According to a video on Twitter, her aunt told reporters that quote :"She was a good kid, she was loving… She didn't deserve to die like a dog on the street."

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Looking for a lifetime of income in retirement? Here are three dividend stocks to look at right now.

  • Officials: Biden preparing to recognize Armenian genocide

    President Joe Biden is preparing to formally acknowledge that the systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey more than a century ago was genocide, according to U.S. officials. The anticipated move — something Biden had pledged to do as a candidate — could further complicate an already tense relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Administration officials had not informed Turkey as of Wednesday, and Biden could still change his mind, according to one official.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • What's on TV Thursday: 'Station 19'; Greta Thunberg on PBS

    What's on TV tonight, Thursday, April 22: "Station 19" on ABC; "Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World" on PBS

  • China rebukes Australia for "Cold War mentality" after Belt and Road accords cancelled

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said on Thursday that it cancelled two accords between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative because they were out of line with the federal government's foreign policy, which sees a "free and open Indo Pacific" as a key goal. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman responded by urging Australia to abandon its "Cold War mentality and ideological bias" and "immediately correct its mistakes and change course". The Chinese embassy earlier criticised the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties.

  • George Floyd death: Five key moments from the Derek Chauvin trial

    Here are key elements of a trial that gripped the US.

  • Anderson scores 2, Canadiens hold on to beat Oilers 4-3

    Josh Anderson had two goals and the Montreal Canadiens withstood a late push by Edmonton, beating the Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night to split a two-game series. “We can’t wait around any longer, these games are way too important,” Anderson said. Tyler Toffoli and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal (20-15-9).

  • Exclusive: Fed will limit any overshoot of inflation target, Powell says

    The U.S. economy is going to temporarily see "a little higher" inflation this year as the recovery strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Federal Reserve is committed to limiting any overshoot, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in an April 8 letter to Senator Rick Scott. "We do not seek inflation that substantially exceeds 2 percent, nor do we seek inflation above 2 percent for a prolonged period," Powell said in a five-page response to a March 24 letter in which the Florida Republican raised concerns about rising inflation and the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program. Those modifiers - "substantially" exceeding 2% inflation or above that level for a "prolonged" period - help to more sharply define the upper bounds of the Fed's comfort zone as prices rise.

  • Nasa's rover makes breathable oxygen on Mars

    An instrument in the Perseverance rover produces oxygen from the planet's carbon dioxide atmosphere.

  • Black ministers to Lexington leaders: We want answers by May 15 on no-knock warrants

    A group of Lexington Black faith leaders, who have pushed for 10 months for the city to ban no-knock warrants, sent letters to Mayor Linda Gorton and the 15-member Lexington council this week demanding to know their stance on the issue by May 15.

  • TikTok sued for billions over use of children's data

    The case is being brought on behalf of millions of children by England's former children's commissioner.

  • Biden preparing to recognise Armenian genocide, risking backlash from Turkey

    He will be first US president to use word ‘genocide’ to describe killings of Armenians by Ottoman empire during First World War

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Cyprus president in Athens before Geneva talks

    The president of the ethnically divided island nation of Cyprus met with Greece’s prime minister on Wednesday before informal talks to be held in Switzerland next week. The Geneva talks will be attended by representatives of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, the three guarantor powers — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom — and the United Nations. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades described the Geneva meeting as an “important ... new effort” that would allow U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to gauge whether there is enough common ground to restart formal peace talks.