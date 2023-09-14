Utah officers arrest serial rapist based out of California; victims asked to contact police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Unified Police Department made an announcement on Wednesday, September 13, that its officers have arrested a serial rapist wanted out of Modesto, California.

According to a news release, UPD arrested Ivan Romo, 25, for aggravated rape with multiple victims, all who worked as prostitutes.

While the department claims that there are no active cases in Utah, it is concerned that there may be local victims who may not have reported a sexual assault because they are involved in prostitution.

UPD asks that any individuals who have been victims of sexual assault where Romo is the suspect call Detective Christensen directly at 385-468-9834 — under UPD case 23-93693.

