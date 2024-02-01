Utah officials tout successful breeding of tiger muskies, the non-native, sharp-toothed fish

JORDANELLE RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4) — After two years of testing, Utah officials are touting the success of breeding its own tiger muskies, a non-native fish to Utah.

Tiger muskies, which can look intimidating with their sharp teeth, are a sterile hybrid fish that comes from a cross between a northern pike and a muskellunge.

While at first glance they might not seem like the most popular fish, DWR officials have worked for years to effectively produce and raise the fish in Utah.

Tiger muskies have been stocked in the state since 1988 due to their ability to manage fish populations by foraging on unwanted fish. As a sterile fish, it helps manage the number of fish in Utah waters without overpopulating it with tiger muskies, according to Eddie Hanson, the manager of Fountain Green Hatchery.

“They go in there, there’s no chemicals needed, there’s no treatment. They can go in and forage on those unwanted fish. And yet also provide an opportunity for a sport that might be unique to that water body,” Hanson said.

The effort to successfully produce tiger muskies in the states took trial and error. For years, hatcheries attempted to produce tiger muskies by taking northern pike eggs and male muskellunge milt. But they ran into a problem.

Hanson said they were “limited on how many ripe, ready, northern pike females [they] could get” leading biologists to turn to female muskellunge and male northern pikes instead.

Hatcheries were able to find more male northern pikes, and with the males being able to give milt at a younger age, this led to the successful production of tiger muskies in Utah.

Since 2021, the DWR has successfully produced, raised and stocked over 85,000 tiger muskies as a result of the new female muskellunge cross method.

Not only will this help control the fish population in local reservoirs, it also will continue to tempt fishers who are looking for a challenge.

Tiger muskies are the longest fish in the state with a record 53 ¼” caught at Pineview Reservoir in 1998. Not only are they large, they’re tough to catch.

“I think there’s always that pride in being able to accomplish something that’s a bit of a challenge,” Hanson said. “You have to really have a desire to go and catch a tiger muskie.”

