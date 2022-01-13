Utah police admit mistakes in Gabby Petito domestic violence ‘incident’ response

(Independent)

Police in Utah made mistakes when they handled an alleged incident of domestic violence involving Gabby Petito and her boy Brian Laundrie just months before the young woman was found dead, an independent investigation has found.

The authorities in the city of Moab announced last September they were launching and investigation into the actions of its officers who encountered the couple in the middle of what appeared to be an argument or a fight, in the middle of their van trip to several of the nation’s national parks.

At the time, police who spoke to the couple did not seek to arrest them, or even question Laundrie, and suggested that Petito had been the aggressor.