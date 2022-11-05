Utah police investigating after video shows teenagers in racist Halloween costumes

Police in Utah have launched an investigation after a video showing teenagers wearing racist costumers went viral on multiple social media platforms.

The Cedar City Police Department said in a release on Tuesday that the video was recorded on Monday, Halloween, at a Walmart in the city. The department reported the video showed multiple minors dressed in costumes acting “inappropriately.”

The video shows three boys dressed in prisoner costumes and wearing blackface. A girl is wearing a police costume and holding handcuffs, and a few other teenagers are also present.

A woman records the teens, telling them that they are not going to get scholarships to go to college and that what they are doing is a “hate crime.”

“We all dropped out of high school. It’s OK,” one boy responds.

The woman tells them in response that it is “really not funny.”

Several of those in the video, including the three wearing blackface, the girl wearing the police costume and one other boy appear to be laughing at the woman.

The police department said in the release that their officers were not aware of the incident at the time it happened and therefore were not called to the scene, but a citizen who was there contacted the department and police launched the investigation.

“Cedar City Police Department and Cedar City officials do not condone this type of activity,” the release states.

It said they are actively monitoring social media.

“While topics such as these can cause an emotional reaction, we encourage everyone to be mindful when sharing videos of juveniles on social media, including any cyber or other harassment that can accompany this type of incident,” the department said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) condemned the video in a statement, saying, “we must do better,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and we call on every Utahn to reject such offensive stereotypes, slurs and attitudes,” he said.

