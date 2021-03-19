Utah police pull fleeing suspect from burning vehicle after it drives off overpass

Utah police pull fleeing suspect from burning vehicle after it drives off overpass
Suzanne Ciechalski
·1 min read

A man who led Utah police on a multi-city pursuit Thursday drove off an overpass and had to be pulled from the vehicle after it burst into flames.

The man, Dustin Scott Butterfield, 35, was in serious condition at a hospital after he was rescued by Orem police.

"They were able to pull the driver, who was hanging out of the passenger side window, free from the burning vehicle and to safety," Orem police wrote in a Facebook post Thursday night. "The officers put their own lives at risk to save the driver, who had sustained a broken leg and other injuries during the crash."

"I'm on fire, I'm on fire," Butterfield can be heard yelling in body camera video released by the Orem Police Department.

Butterfield's injuries are not life-threatening, the Utah County Sheriff's Department said.

The incident started Thursday morning when Provo police responded to a report of someone driving under the influence. Officers tried to make contact with the vehicle, but the driver fled, the sheriff's department said.

Soon after, the vehicle hit a truck in Orem and fled. A bystander called 911 and followed the vehicle to the city of Vineyard, police said. The Utah County Sheriff's Department tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued, eventually reaching the overpass and driving over the edge. The car caught fire after it crashed near railroad tracks below the overpass, police said.

Butterfield was charged with felony evading, driving under the influence, failure to stop for a school bus and running a red light. He was not booked into jail because of his injuries, and he will receive a summons to appear in court later, police said.

