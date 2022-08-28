Utah police release video of fatal encounter
The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body-camera footage of a struggle between police officers and an unarmed man, who wound up dead. (August 28)
The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body-camera footage of a struggle between police officers and an unarmed man, who wound up dead. (August 28)
Save big on Bose, Sony, Roomba and more!
Russian mercenary Igor Mangushev while giving a speech held up a skull that he claimed belonged to the fallen Ukrainian defender of Azovstal, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi reported on his Telegram channel on Aug. 28.
Penélope Cruz‘s Vogue Spain cover shows how dynamic and glamorous the Oscar-winning star is. On Aug 25, Cruz gave fans a glimpse into her recent Vogue Spain cover shoot, and wow, we’re seeing the star in her most confident era yet. Cruz uploaded the first snapshot with a long caption, thanking everyone on the set […]
Slick tires do not work in the rain.
Mexican airline Volaris fired a pilot who filmed two of the carrier's planes nearly crashing at Mexico City's international airport in May, as the pilot broke airline rules by using a phone when she was not allowed to, Volaris said on Friday. The pilot, Libertad Salmeron, acknowledged in interviews that she broke the "sterile cabin" guidelines, but insisted she had asked her superior for permission to record the video and warned the pilots involved in the near-crash that the runway at Benito Juarez International Airport was occupied. The video, which Salmeron said she recorded as she was waiting on one runway to take off, shows a Volaris plane coming close to landing on top of another plane.
Police arrested him after finding her body in an apartment building.
More than 100,000 people are expected to overwhelm Florida’s Space Coast on Monday morning to watch NASA’s most powerful rocket lift off on a history-making Artemis 1 mission to the moon and beyond — but if you can’t make it in person, watching the launch online may well be the next best thing. NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B at 8:33 a.m. ET (5:33 a.m. PT) Monday, at the start of a two-hour launch window. Forecasters say
The deputy was shot in front of his patrol car as he approached the driver, video shows.
A 16-year-old girl is facing DWI charges after police said she slammed a pickup truck into a Burke County home Friday morning.
"They're going to want to see who moved things in and out, when they did it in relation to requests that they made," Nick Ackerman said.
A deputy who has been with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for 20 years has been suspended without pay after his Friday arrest on charges of grand theft and committing a third-degree felony with a weapon.
A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant. Steven Carrillo, 33, pleaded guilty in June to all nine counts, including murder, for the killing of Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. Also in June, a federal judge sentenced Carrillo to 41 years in prison for killing David Patrick Underwood, a federal security agent who was attacked along with a colleague while guarding a federal building in Oakland.
A former contestant told the Sunday Mirror they were bullied and left traumatized after appearing on the show that discovered One Direction.
Ask classic-film fans how they feel about the actor Fredric March, star of legendary movies including Inherit the Wind, The Best Years of Our Lives, and the 1937 version of A Star Is Born, and chances are that question will be answered only with effusive praise for the Academy Award-winning actor and his work both […]
Part of McHenry Avenue was closed after authorities declared an unlawful assembly.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
If you’re prepared to invest a small fortune for upgrades, this home comes with some beautiful views.
It seems to be that 65 is the magic number for retirement. The expected median retirement age for current workers is 65. If that's the case for you and you want $50,000 per year in retirement, how much should you have saved?
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informs team of the death of senior VP Jason Jenkins after the game. He calls Jenkins ‘a dear member' of the organization.
Tom Brady got in a series of work before the regular season starts.