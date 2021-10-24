In Utah, it's raining fish

Associated Press

The All Blacks dealt a blow to United States rugby at the moment of its greatest ambition, posting a record 16-try, 104-14 win against an under-strength Eagles team on Saturday. After two matches in which their attack struggled against the stifling defense of South Africa, the All Blacks were able to thrive again, scoring their first try after 28 seconds in front of more than 40,000 fans at FedExField. United States Rugby has just announced an ambitious goal to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027, although 2031 is more likely.