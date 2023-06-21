Utah residents feel 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Salt Lake City

Some Utah residents reported feeling a small earthquake that reached a town west of Salt Lake City.

The shake reached a 2.5 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was recorded approximately 2 miles deep in Magna, Utah nearly 10 miles west and south of the state's capital.

Earthquakes below 5.4 magnitude usually only cause minor damage and people typically don't feel those smaller than 2.5.

Utah experienced other small earthquakes that weren't felt, including a 2.9-magnitude one south central in Piute County.

Northern California: Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes

There are multiple quakes reported on a daily basis. Small earthquakes in other states were also reported Wednesday in Washoe County, Nevada, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska and another 2.5 magnitude one in northwestern San Bernardino County, California.

Salt Lake City experienced a 5.7 magnitude quake in March 2020 which caused damages buildings and caused closures in the city.

