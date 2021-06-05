Utah sisters aged 9 and 4 crashed the family car that they stole because they wanted to 'swim with dolphins' in California

Zac Ntim
·3 min read
C ar
Scene of the accident. @WVCPD/Twitter

  • Two sisters aged nine and four stole their parents' car are tried to drive from Utah to California.

  • The sisters drove for 10 miles before colliding with a car and then crashing into a truck.

  • Authorities said the sisters said they wanted to go to the beach and swim with dolphins.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two young girls stole their parents' car so that they could drive from Utah to California, a distance of over 700 miles, to go to the beach and "swim with dolphins," authorities said.

The two sisters, aged nine and four, took the keys to their parents' Chevrolet Malibu early on Wednesday morning and drove ten miles from West Jordan to West Valley City, including on Utah's busy Route 201 expressway, before they collided with another vehicle and smashed into a lorry.

Both the girls were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and airbags were deployed, ABC4 Utah reported. No one was harmed. Lt. Bill Merritt, of the West Valley City Police Department, told local TV station 2KUTV that the truck driver initially called authorities when he witnessed the girls' car collide with another vehicle. He had thought the driver was impaired.

And when he followed the car, which subsequently collided with his truck, he was surprised to discover a 9-year-old girl behind the wheel. West Valley City Police Department posted footage from the accident on Twitter.

"They talked about going to California to swim with dolphins and go to the beach and they woke up at 3 in the morning," Detective Scott List of West Jordan police said. "The parents were horrified and very shocked to find their kids were gone."

He continued: "It doesn't look like this is a neglect issue, it looks like this is something that could have happened to anybody. We've got some curious kids who were excited about swimming with dolphins in California and figured out how to drive the car"

The authorities said the parents had previously raised the idea of a trip to California, which might have inspired the girls.

Danielle LeBlanc, a school bus driver in Salt Lake County, whose daily route takes her through where the accident occurred, told ABC4 that she was shocked to find the two young girls.

"First thing I did was look for the parents," LeBlanc said. "Then I saw the car and the whole front end was gone and I was like, 'Oh no!' And then I looked over again and I saw two little girls in the front seat."

She continued: "I was pretty shocked. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh - if my kids did that, holy cow, that's insane.' I don't know what I would do or the emotions I would go through."

It is unclear whether the two girls were driving at highway speeds, but later in a tweet, West Valley City PD wrote that even "Even the semi [truck] had to be towed!'"

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Two Utah girls, 9 and 4, steal parents’ car to ‘swim with dolphins’ in California

    Girls sideswiped a car and then collided with a semi-truck but were both wearing seatbelts and no one was harmed The elder sister, with her younger sibling riding as a passenger, drove about 10 miles from West Jordan to West Valley City, including on Utah’s Route 201 expressway. Photograph: Getty Images Two young girls in Utah stole their parents’ car so they could drive to California to go to the beach and “swim with dolphins”, authorities said. The girls, sisters aged nine and four, sideswiped

  • Iowa boy missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park

    A boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continued Thursday to look into what happened to him. Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson, including that he was abducted, that he suffered some kind of accident or that he ran away, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The FBI said earlier this week that it has joined the investigation and offered “every resource available” to state and county departments leading the case.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Lashes Out at Unvaccinated Californians

    ABCIn his monologue Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel laid into COVID-19 vaccine holdouts for making herd immunity in the U.S. more difficult to achieve.Public health officials in California announced Wednesday that it will take a month longer than previously estimated for Los Angeles County to attain that threshold of vaccinated individuals. While the peak inoculation rate months ago was around 500,000 doses each week, the current number is only 100,000.“Instead of a vaccine, I think what we should

  • Kate Middleton Wants to Fix Things With Meghan and Harry for Archie and His Cousins

    "Her natural instinct is to try to smooth things over...."

  • Ally Brooke Recalls How DWTS Mentally 'Destroyed' Her, Wanted to Quit Over 'Hate' from Fans

    The Fifth Harmony alum said on The Ally Brooke Show that she wanted to quit season 28 of Dancing with the Stars after reaching the finale over front runner James Van Der Beek

  • Canada's Trudeau blasts Catholic Church for ignoring role in indigenous schools

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Catholic Church must take responsibility for its role in running many of Canada's residential schools for indigenous children, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school last month. "As a Catholic, I am deeply disappointed by the position the Catholic Church has taken now and over the past many years," Trudeau told reporters. "We expect the Church to step up and take responsibility for its role in this."

  • 77-Year-Old Veteran’s Mic Purposely Cut Off During Speech About Black History on Memorial Day

    Ohio American Legion Commander Roger Friend has requested the resignation of two members involved with muting retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter's speech on Memorial Day

  • ‘Drake & Josh’ Star Drake Bell Arrested in Ohio on Attempted Child Endangerment Charge

    Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been arrested in Ohio on charges of endangering children, according to court records. Bell, whose legal name is Jared, was arrested by Cleveland Police on Thursday and charged with one count each of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering of children. According to Cuyahoga County’s FOX 8 News, which first reported the news of Bell’s arrest, the actor “allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with the victim that, at times, was

  • Trump plans to rail against Dr. Fauci and harp on election fraud conspiracies as he returns to the rally circuit

    Some Republicans, however, are nervous that Trump's obsession with 2020 will hurt the party's messaging going into 2022, according to CNN.

  • Fisher-Price recalled about 270,000 of its baby gliders following 4 infant deaths

    The company recalled its 4-in-1 Rock'n Glide Soother due to safety concerns related to use of the product without restraints.

  • The Latest: UN chief welcomes US vaccine donation to COVAX

    The United Nations chief is welcoming the Biden administration’s announcement that it will be donating millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the U.N.-backed COVAX facility as well as to individual countries and U.N. front-line personnel in challenging and dangerous locations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also “extremely grateful” to the U.S. government for including U.N. personnel and diplomats and staff of the 193 U.N. member nations in the U.S. vaccination program. Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will swiftly donate an initial allotment of 25 million doses of surplus vaccine overseas through the COVAX program, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

  • 40 Celebrities Who Ended Up With Completely Different Careers

    Hollywood is a tough town to make it in—and even if you do catch a break, your staying power isn't guaranteed. Eve Plumb was just 12 years old when she appeared in her breakout role as Jan Brady on The Brady Bunch. The '70s television show was a hit, running for five seasons and resulting in numerous spin-offs, making Plumb one of the most famous child stars of the decade.

  • MH17 plane crash families prepare for critical trial phase

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Families of people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 said they were preparing to hear painful details when a critical stage of a trial over the crash starts on Monday. MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels during fighting with Ukrainian government troops, international investigators say. Dutch judges overseeing the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian man accused of having responsibility for the downing will summarise evidence at the hearing in a high-security courtroom next to Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

  • The former judge who served as special master in the Michael Cohen case will reprise that role in the Rudy Giuliani investigation

    Barbara Jones will review the documents and records seized in the Giuliani raid and filter out privileged materials.

  • FBI offers reward for help identifying body of boy found near Las Vegas

    "He's someone's son," FBI supervisory special agent Jeremy Schwartz said as they revealed a digitally enhanced image of the boy.

  • A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will be visible in the sky on Thursday. Here's how to spot the rare event.

    An annular solar eclipse will form in the sky at 6:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. The sight is partially visible in the northeastern US.

  • One of Princess Margaret's Most Lavish Ball Gowns Is on Display for the First Time in Nearly 50 Years

    Princess Diana's wedding dress isn't the only incredible piece of fashion at the new Royal Style in the Making exhibit

  • This one email explains Apple

    An email has been going around the internet as a part of a release of documents related to Apple’s App Store-based suit brought by Epic Games. The gist of it is that SVP of Software Engineering, Bertrand Serlet, sent an email in October of 2007, just three months after the iPhone was launched. In the email, Serlet outlines essentially every core feature of Apple’s App Store — a business that brought in an estimated $64 billion in 2020.

  • Lily James's Pamela Anderson Wardrobe Includes a Very 2000s Velour Tracksuit

    The actress previews her ongoing transformation for Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy.

  • Amazon adds fitness tests and posture-improving exercises to its Halo app

    Amazon’s fitness wearable/platform Halo is getting a new feature. Movement Health aims to gauge and assess your functional fitness capabilities, which include stretching, twisting pushing, pulling and more.