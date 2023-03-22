Utah has a new state flag: Governor approves new look featuring large beehive

Utah Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, unfurls the state's new flag during a Senate media availability on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Opponents of the new state flag have filed a referendum in an attempt to bypass the Legislature and let voters decide on the design.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation on Tuesday approving a new state flag, set to go into effect in March 2024.

But Utah's current, or now historic, flag isn't going away entirely. In addition to signing Senate Bill 31 – which, despite some pushback and controversy prompting changes to the bill, was narrowly passed by the Utah legislature earlier this month – Cox issued an executive order outlining how the state's historic flag will continued to be displayed.

The new state flag legislation, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Dan McCay, gives "historical" status to three versions of the current Utah flag. Cox's executive order requires the historic Utah flag "be flown at the Capitol at all times and at all state buildings on certain holidays and special occasions."

The governor also requested that the state legislature amend SB31 during an upcoming session, to require the historic Utah flag be displayed above the new flag when the two are on the same pole.

"This will ensure that the historic flag will remain a symbol of our history and strength," Cox stated in a Tuesday release, adding that he was "grateful for the tens of thousands of Utahns who participated in designing and selecting this new flag."

When does new Utah flag take hold?

The new state flag is set to take effect on March 9, 2024 – 113 years after the Utah legislature adopted the historic state flag on March 9, 1911. According to the Utah Department of Culture and Community Engagement, the state's original flag was created in 1903.

Efforts to change Utah's state flag began in 2019, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Last year, officials selected the new flag design from thousands of proposals that were submitted by the public.

Potential referendum could challenge change

While Cox's signature authorizes the new flag to become official next year, a potential public referendum could challenge the change.

A group named "Referendum to Save Utah's Flag" filed paperwork seeking the referendum earlier this month, KSL.com reported. If enough signatures are reached next month, the bill could end up on a future ballot.

As of Tuesday, the referendum effort had 137 signatures, according to Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's office. That's well under the 134,298 signatures needed by April 12, KSL.com and the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

What does the new Utah flag look like?

The new flag features a central beehive and accompanying star surrounded by a hexagon, snowy mountains, and red rocks on a blue foundation, according to Utah Department of Culture and Community Engagement's "More Than Just A Flag" initiative.

The colors and symbols represent various aspects of the state's history, people and geography, as well as principles like strength and unity, the initiative says.

Utah's new state flag.

Why did Utah change its flag?

Utah launched a campaign to change its flag to better represent current Utah residents' "shared values," the state says.

Utah's historic flag features a bald eagle, the state motto and two dates – 1847, for when Mormon pioneers first came to the region, and 1896, for when Utah became the 45th state – among other aspects of Utah's state seal.

According to "More Than Just A Flag," a 2021 survey of Utah residents found that the majority of respondents didn't feel like the now-historic flag represented them – strengthening calls to change the design.

"The aim was to create a design that's easier to reproduce and recognize at a distance, a design that Utahns can rally around," the state website reads.

