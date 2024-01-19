Utah State of the State 2024: Democratic response outlines priorities for legislative session

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s Democratic Party made their response to Republican Gov. Spencer Cox’s 2024 State of the State address Thursday evening, Jan. 18.

The entire transcript of the response speech, given by Utah Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla and Utah House Minority Leader Angela Romero, can be found at the bottom of this post.

Escamilla and Romero noted that Utah’s population is both growing and diversifying, and the duo pledged Democratic support toward protecting those changing communities. This comes on the heels of Republican attempts to limit DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) efforts in the state’s higher education system.

“When we attack diversity equity and inclusion, we stand against progress,” said Escamilla. “Let’s embrace our differences recognizing that a diverse and inclusive society is stronger. It’s stronger for our state and it’s stronger for our economy.”

The duo also pledged to fight against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation initiatives. Romero stated Democrats are condemning discrimination based on sexual preference.

“You are not alone, and we will ensure that is heard through the halls of the capitol,” said Romero.

Other areas of Democratic focus for the 2024 legislative session include the state’s housing crisis, pollution, and child care.

“It is time that we prioritize providing shelter, mental behavioral health support, permanent housing, and job opportunities for those experiencing homelessness,” said Escamilla. “We will work and champion ideas where we can address the needs of the unhoused Utahns. Let’s work toward a community where no one is left behind.”

“Utah garnered national attention this winter when our Capital City experienced an alarming stretch of days with the poorest air quality in the entire United States,” said Romero. “As a legislature, we must prioritize policies that actively work to decrease pollutants in our air and expand public transportation services.”

Escamilla pointed out that child care accessibility and affordability is one of her party’s major priorities this year, which she said would increase the quality of life for all Utahns.

The pair also pledged support toward keeping taxpayer dollars in Utah’s public education system.

“By investing in public education, we invest in the future workforce and leaders who will contribute to the well-being of our state,” said Romero. “We are committed to keeping taxpayer dollars in our public schools.”

Transcript of 2024 State of the State Response Speech — Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Luz Escamilla: Hi, I’m Senator Luz Escamilla, Minority Leader in the Utah State Senate and I’m honored to be here alongside my friend, Representative Angela Romero. As Democratic leaders of our respective legislative bodies, we affirm our commitment to you and your family that we will fight for the priorities that resonate with the people of the state of Utah, and we will continue to fight against the extremist agenda that undermines the well-being of all of our citizens.

House Minority Leader, Representative Angela Romero: Our great state of Utah is changing. We are not the same state we were 5 years ago, and our population is continuing to diversify. We are committed to protecting the rights of our diverse communities.

Sen. Escamilla: We are experiencing a homelessness crisis, and we must recognize that this is no longer an issue exclusively tied to our Capital City. It is time that we prioritize providing shelter, mental behavioral health support, permanent housing, and job opportunities for those experiencing homelessness. We will work and champion ideas where we can address the needs of the unhoused Utahns. Let’s work toward a community where no one is left behind.

Rep. Romero: Utah garnered national attention this winter when our Capital City experienced an alarming stretch of days with the poorest air quality in the entire United States. As a legislature, we must prioritize policies that actively work to decrease pollutants in our air and expand public transportation services. We must prioritize legislation that will improve our air quality to protect the health of our communities.

Sen. Escamilla: The housing shortage and cost of housing are challenges that are affecting too many in our state. Many are young families. Additionally, the cost of living has increased dramatically. For many, the dream of owning a home, the American dream, is no longer attainable. We must work together towards solutions that tackle our housing crisis and open pathways for people to be able to afford a comfortable life in our state.

Rep. Romero: DEI policies play a crucial role in understanding and addressing the underlying challenges in our schools and communities. These programs provide essential opportunities for underserved populations to access higher education and pursue opportunities.

Sen. Escamilla: When we attack diversity equity and inclusion, we stand against progress. Let’s embrace our differences recognizing that a diverse and inclusive society is stronger. It’s stronger for our state and it’s stronger for our economy.

Rep. Romero: We will strongly condemn any behavior that discriminates against our LGBTQ+ communities and continue to fight for your voice and who you are. You are not alone and we will ensure that is heard through the halls of the capital.

Sen. Escamilla: Passing legislation to make high-quality childcare more accessible and affordable is a priority. It’s essential to empower working families, and to ensure the well-being of our children. By addressing these challenges, we will support our economic development in our state and empower families to be more resilient and have a better quality of life.

Rep. Romero: Supporting our public education systems is essential to cultivating our thriving and equitable society. By investing in public education, we invest in the future workforce and leaders who will contribute to the well-being of our state. We are committed to keeping taxpayer dollars in our public schools.

Sen. Escamilla: We remain committed to advocating for high-quality education for all of our students so they can learn from a variety of authors in various subjects. Finally, we want to take this opportunity to recognize our amazing teachers all across the state. We want to thank you and commend your effort and dedication to our children.

Rep. Romero: The Utah House and Senate Democratic caucuses are committed to building a stronger, more united Utah that embraces the uniqueness of its communities. Contact your legislators, come up to the People’s House, the Utah State Capital, and attend committees that matter to you. Attend town halls and let your voice be heard.

Sen. Escamilla: Together we have the power to shape Utah into a state that supports every member of its diverse population. Through collaboration, striving toward a future marked by inclusivity, we aim to create a state where everyone feels welcome, valued, and included.

