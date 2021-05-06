The Utah woman who was found living in a national forest after disappearing 5 months ago 'wanted solitude and isolation,' sheriff's deputy says

Ashley Collman
·2 min read
missing woman found in utah National forest
The missing woman's tent. Utah County Sheriff's Office

  • A woman was found living in a Utah forest on Sunday after going missing over five months ago.

  • A sheriff's office spokesman told The Washington Post that she wanted "solitude and isolation."

  • The unnamed woman was taken to the hospital for a mental-health evaluation after she was found.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A woman who was found alive in a Utah national forest on Sunday after going missing for nearly six months had said she "wanted solitude and isolation," a sheriff's office spokesman told The Washington Post.

The unnamed 47-year-old woman was found living in a tent in the Diamond Fork area of Spanish Fork Canyon and told officials she was living off foraged moss and grass, according to a Monday press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was first noticed missing November 25, when park workers found her car in a nearby campground parking lot as they were closing a road for the winter.

diamond fork
Diamond Fork Canyon in Utah. iStock / Getty Images Plus

An initial search for the woman proved fruitless, but on Sunday a sheriff's sergeant returned to the area with a nonprofit aerial search organization to search for the woman using a drone.

The drone crashed on one of the first passes, and when the sergeant and the drone pilot went searching for the device, they happened upon the woman's tent, the statement said.

The woman was in a weakened state and was taken to a hospital for a mental-health evaluation, the statement said, but officials were impressed by her ability to weather the winter alone.

"She did not plan exceedingly well for such a long period during harsh winter months, but she was resourceful," Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public-information officer for the Utah County Sheriff's Office, told The Post.

missing woman tent interior
A look inside the missing woman's tent. UCSO

Cannon added that the woman told officials she "wanted solitude and isolation."

In the original press release about the woman's discovery, officials said they learned she might have struggled with mental illness and stressed that "while many people might choose to not live in the circumstances and conditions this woman did, she did nothing against the law."

They said the woman might choose to return to the same area and they would make resources available to her "should she decide to use them."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Student jumps from school bus onto moving truck on Georgia highway, cops say

    No other students were harmed.

  • Police locate parents of 3-year-old found wandering alone saying he 'left mommy's house'

    A toddler who was found walking alone in Georgia has been reunited with his parents after a public appeal by police following several unsuccessful attempts to reunite them. The boy was discovered on Wednesday, May 5, by a concerned citizen who called the police to report a 3 to 4-year-old boy walking around on his own without any parents or guardians with him, according to the Clayton Police Department. ABC News’ Atlanta affiliate station WSB-TV reports that he was found wandering alone just before midnight at 11:55 p.m. but authorities did not immediately confirm this in their statement.

  • Members of religious cult in court after 'corpse of leader found decorated with Christmas lights'

    Seven members of a religious cult who authorities have said kept the mummified remains of their leader at a home in a remote Colorado town festooned with Christmas lights and glitter made an initial court appearance on Wednesday. The four men and three women – Ryan Kramer, Christopher Royer, Sarah Rudolph, Karin Raymond, Jason Castillo, John Robertson and Obdulia Franco – ranging in age from 30 to 52 years old, are each charged with one count of abusing of a corpse and two counts of misdemeanour child abuse. The child abuse charges stem from two children who were living in the house where the body was found. The bizarre tableau was discovered last week when a follower of the "Love Has Won" spiritual group told police that the members were keeping the corpse of the group's leader, Amy Carlson, inside his house in Moffat, Colorado, about 180 miles southwest of Denver. Deputies found the remains of Carlson, 45, during a search of the home. Carlson, known to members as “Mother God,” was wrapped in a sleeping bag with glitter makeup around her eyes. The corpse was decorated with Christmas lights. "The mummified remains appeared to be set up in some type of shrine," the affidavit said. Police have not said when or how Carlson died or whether foul play was suspected. An autopsy was pending. At Wednesday’s virtual hearing, Saguache County Judge Anna Ulrich released two of the defendants on personal recognisance bonds. The other five defendants remained in custody on $2,000 (£1438) bail. A prosecutor told the judge he expected to file an additional count of evidence tampering. The Saguache County sheriff’s office said it has received complaints from across the United States from people who said the group was brainwashing its members and stealing their money.

  • Photo shows teens who assailant fired at as woman was shot dead at Fort Worth complex

    Hailey Watts, 18, was driving outside the apartment building when she was shot, police said.

  • Unless he’s stopped, El Salvador’s young president will turn into an old-school dictator | Opinion

    El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has a 90 percent popularity rate in his country, perhaps the highest one in the region. But power has gone to his head, and his latest takeover of the Salvadoran justice system threatens to turn him into Latin America’s newest elected dictator.

  • AP: Trooper charged in child rape hid checkered FBI past

    An Alabama state trooper arrested last week on charges he raped an 11-year-old girl had been kicked out of the FBI amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations but was hired by the state agency with the apparent help of a fake bureau letter that scrubbed his record clean. An Associated Press investigation found Christopher Bauer was suspended without pay and stripped of his security clearance in the FBI’s New Orleans office in late 2018 — effectively fired — amid allegations that included a co-worker’s claim that he raped her at knifepoint. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the state police, told AP that it conducted a “full and thorough” investigation into Bauer’s background when he applied to be a trooper in 2019 and that “no derogatory comments were uncovered by former employers.”

  • ‘You’ll never be white.’ Woman harasses Latino deputy in California traffic stop video

    Woman also repeatedly called deputy a “murderer,” video show

  • ‘My soul left my body.’ Shark startles 6-year-old playing in surf, Hawaii video shows

    “By the time she came out of the water, she was hysterical.”

  • Australian mom convicted of killing 4 children seeks pardon

    Nearly two decades after an Australian woman was convicted of killing her four children, dozens of scientists are backing the claim that they may have died of natural causes. Australian law says Kathleen Folbigg is one of the nation’s worst female serial killers who smothered her four children over a decade. The petition lodged in March carries the signatures of 90 scientists, medical practitioners and related professionals including two Nobel laureates.

  • Records: Speed likely factor in fatal Arizona tour bus crash

    A tour bus on its way to the Grand Canyon was speeding when it flipped on its side, killing one passenger while injuring dozens, according to an investigative report that stops short of drawing conclusions about the cause of the crash. Four dozen people from across the country were on the bus operated by Las Vegas-based Comedy On Deck Tours when it veered into a dirt embankment, over ruts and rocks, and hit Joshua trees on Jan. 22. The passengers suffered injuries ranging from abrasions and ankle sprains to fractures, blunt force trauma and broken ribs.

  • 'My heart breaks for our student': 4 people killed after small plane crashed into Mississippi home

    A small plane crashed into a Mississippi home, killing one of the home’s four occupants and three others who were flying to a graduation ceremony.

  • Woman Bashes Asian Victim’s Head With a HAMMER After Demanding to Remove Mask in NYC

    Authorities in New York City are looking for a woman who allegedly attacked two Asian pedestrians with a hammer over the weekend. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on the 410 block of West 42nd Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. "She was talking to herself, like talking to a wall, I thought maybe she was drunk or something so we just wanted to pass through her quickly," Theresa, 31, told ABC7 New York reporter CeFaan Kim.

  • California School District Regrets Offering a ‘Support Circle for White Students’ After Chauvin Trial

    Wikimedia CommonsSchool officials in Piedmont, California, are in full damage-control mode after their plans for a “support circle for white students” in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict sparked major backlash.A day after the white former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty last month of murdering George Floyd, who was Black, the assistant superintendent of the Piedmont Unified School District reached out to students and staff offering the chance to engage in dialogue about the nation-changing trial.But there was one problem: The “restorative community circles” on offer were all segregated, and the white students, bizarrely, were seemingly treated as if they had personally been victimized by the Chauvin trial.According to an email obtained by SFGate, the message from assistant superintendent Cheryl Wozniak invited white students to a support group where they could “discuss how the trial, verdict, and experiences related to the George Floyd murder are impacting you.”Two counselors would be available “for our White students to process [and] share… to one another,” Wozniak said.While the school district also offered separate support circles to Black and BIPOC students, Wozniak was forced to concede in a second email just a day later that the notion of holding a white support circle had left “our students of color...feeling hurt and disrespected by district administration,” reported SFGate. The plan for the white support circle was quickly scrapped, but not before some students took to social media to share their outrage about it.One Piedmont High student told SFGate that they were “baffled” by the school’s decision to even consider a white support circle, but said that it “likely came with good intentions.” Yet, the unnamed student added, the Piedmont Unified School District had never properly dealt with race issues.In response to the outcry, Superintendent Randall Booker posted a mea culpa on the district's website.“A poor choice of words in the subject line of the invitation to white students led to the perception that white students needed the same kind of ‘support’ as our BIPOC students,” the message said. “Students of all racial backgrounds rightfully pushed back on that idea. We agree, and we want to affirm in the strongest terms that our commitment is to give all students a place to express their feelings and to learn how to engage in important issues.”PUSD board President Cory Smegal doubled down on that sentiment in comments at a recent board meeting where he acknowledged that the district had “received a lot of public attention” due to the invite.“Poor phrasing in an email resulted in an invitation coming across as an insult. Our students were the first to call attention to it, and they were right to do so. The leadership response was swift and direct—an apology, an explanation. But we understand that all of these caused harm that needs repair. Tonight we confirm our commitment to racial justice and continuing the work of anti-racism,” Smegal said, according to the East Bay Times.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • George Jung, Cocaine Smuggler Portrayed by Johnny Depp in ‘Blow,’ Dies at 78

    Jung helped Pablo Escobar with shipments into the U.S. George Jung, the cocaine smuggler portrayed by Johnny Depp in “Blow,” died on Wednesday at the age of 78. “R.I.P. #georgejung Passed away this morning in his hometown of #weymouth #massachusetts,” a post on Jung’s Instagram read. A quote posted to his Twitter account read, “May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face, and the winds of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.” pic.twitter.com/reYyBqK8TK— GEORGE JUNG (@THEGEORGEJUNG) May 5, 2021 According to TMZ, Jung’s cause of death is unknown, though he recently experienced liver and kidney failure. He had been in home hospice care since the weekend, the outlet reported. Jung was famous for being part of the Medellin Cartel and helping Pablo Escobar smuggle cocaine into the United States. According to Business Insider, at its peak in the ’80s, Escobar’s cartel was responsible for distributing 80% of the world’s cocaine for a weekly profit of $420 million. Jung served 20 years in prison and was released in 2014, but landed back in prison two years later after violating his parole. Jung, also known as “Boston George,” was the subject of the book “Blow: How a Small-Town Boy Made $100 Million with the Medellin Cocaine Cartel and Lost It All.” He was also famously portrayed by Depp in 2001’s “Blow,” which also starred Penelope Cruz. See the Instagram post from Jung’s account below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Jung aka”Boston George” (@bostongeorgejungofficial) Read original story George Jung, Cocaine Smuggler Portrayed by Johnny Depp in ‘Blow,’ Dies at 78 At TheWrap

  • Health Care Exec Busted for Illegal 153-Person Grand Canyon Hike

    Facebook/Joe MountA Washington State man is facing federal charges for allegedly organizing a largely unmasked, non-socially distanced, 153-person hike across the Grand Canyon that not only violated COVID-19 restrictions but normal group size limits, too.Joseph Don Mount, who until recently was the chief operating officer at a Chehalis, Washington, medical clinic, is also accused of lying to National Park Service officials about his plans, which included having two buses and three vans transport attendees to and from the October 2020 event, according to a criminal complaint made public on May 5 in Arizona federal court. An administrator at the Steck Clinic confirmed that Mount no longer works there.To minimize environmental impact, rim-to-rim hikes such as the one Mount is accused of carrying out have been strictly limited to groups of 30 or fewer since 2014. In an effort to stem the COVID pandemic, rim-to-rim hikes have since been limited to 11 people. Mount suggested everyone on the trip bring walkie-talkies to coordinate so they would avoid being seen in a big group, Park Ranger Timothy Hopp said in an affidavit attached to the complaint.Mount, 34, now faces five misdemeanor counts: knowingly giving a false or fictitious report; intentionally interfering with a government employee while engaged in official duties; soliciting business in a park area without a permit; violating the normal group size limit; and violating COVID-19 mitigation group size limits.Mount said he was unaware of the charges until The Daily Beast contacted him for comment on Wednesday.“I had no idea about this,” he said, explaining that he, along with others who were on the group hike, “live and breathe the outdoors.”“With COVID and everything, people were just itching to get out,” Mount continued. “I didn’t do it for profit. People had already bought plane tickets and made plans. I’d say about a third to half were single parents, and had arranged childcare.”Mount pushed back against allegations that he was violating park policy or federal law, claiming that anything he did with a group of more than 10 took place outside the park. Facebook Park rangers became aware of Mount’s plan about a month prior, according to court filings. A concerned citizen emailed the Grand Canyon permits office “to complain about a 100+ person rim-to-rim hiking group” scheduled to begin traversing the canyon on Oct. 24. The person sent screenshots from a Facebook group containing details of the plan by Mount, who was charging $95 a head for the trip.One of the posts read: “112 COMMITTED HIKERS COMING FROM 12 DIFFERENT STATES!!!” according to the complaint. “[I]f you want to keep inviting friends, I am determined to make this work for as many who want to go!”In another post, Mount, a former Eagle Scout, allegedly advised a participant to take “precautions... so as to not draw attention to such a large group while on the trail. A natural spread might be best. Will research this more and present details/meet ups/hiking plans in posts to follow over the coming weeks.”Mount had been in contact with the Park Service about obtaining a permit and was told “multiple times about the group size limit,” the complaint says. But Mount “continued to defy park regulations” and continued to “plan, manage, lead and recruit participants for the rim-to-rim hiking event,” according to the complaint.In Mount’s retelling, he thought he was in compliance by splitting up into groups of fewer than 10 people and simply giving everyone a ride back when they were done.“I had a couple of cousins I hiked with, I saw people on the trail that I knew, but I had my group of 10 or less, left the park, and drove back to my accommodations on the north side,” Mount told The Daily Beast.A couple of weeks after the concerned citizen’s emailed warning, a federal park ranger managed to gain access to the hike’s Facebook group, where Mount was posting updates. Alarmed that the hike—which had 170 registered participants by that point—still appeared to be going forward as planned, another ranger contacted Mount to remind him of the size restrictions. Mount insisted to the ranger that he only intended to take a “small group” of close rugby associates and family friends along, the complaint states. Facebook The next day, Mount allegedly posted a message in the Facebook group, titled: “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT.” He said he had received a “call from Ranger Hopp,” who “instructed that R2R group sizes are to be 11 people or less.” Mount said he would have to keep a low profile in the weeks leading up to the trip and appeared to lay out a plan, with a wink and a nod, to subvert the rules, according to the filing.“As you could imagine, a park official telling me I can’t hike the R2R with more than 11 people isn’t going to prevent me from doing one of the greatest hikes in [sic] the planet,” he told the group. “Remember—there is nothing stopping you from hiking the Grand Canyon on this day. There is nothing stopping you from doing a little research to be best prepared. However, there is now a target on my back and this is the best way I know how to still hike R2R and not be tied to any of you.”Mount suggested everyone avoid being seen with more than 10 others, and recommended they carry walkie-talkies “as part of YOUR OWN individual hiking group” to coordinate, the complaint says. “I will not be providing these because again—it ties me to you WHILE IN THE CANYON.”A subsequent Facebook post by Mount to the group said, “153. Final list. Check it,” says the complaint, which claims Mount posted a series of “MUST BRING ITEMS” including headlamps, hiking shoes, and a “positive, ‘can do, will do’ attitude.” They would be sleeping in cabins while there, and Mount told the participants, “Check in through me, not the front desk.” Facebook On the first day of the hike, Hopp, the park ranger who had been in touch with Mount, observed roughly 50 people mingling at a trailhead water station, according to court filings.“A few people told [me] that they were with the ‘Mount group’ and that they were expecting to be picked up by a passenger bus on the South Rim,” Hopp wrote in his affidavit. “However, nearly all groups were extremely reluctant to speak about their plans, their leader, and their event.”During the same period, the filing says another ranger, identified in court papers as Andrew Sprutta, was in plainclothes and saw between 200 and 250 people departing from the same trailhead.“Many of the hikers told me that they were part of a large group of a [sic] 100 or more from all over,” it says.A third park ranger manning a separate station in the area, stated, “In my 7 months of work... I have never have [sic] witnesses so many individuals traveling in the same direction in such a condensed period of time and space.” Facebook The group “fragmented into clusters as it continued across the canyon,” the complaint says. A fourth ranger quoted in the filing said each individual group “did not interact, avoided talking to each other, or pretended not to know each [other] until they were leaving.” The hikers were using small radios to communicate between groups, the ranger stated.Mount insisted his intentions were not nefarious, and his advice was for safety’s sake.“I told people, ‘If you’re hiking this, it’s best to be in communication with others,’” he told The Daily Beast.When one breakaway cluster of hikers was stopped by a ranger patrolling the Bright Angel trailhead, a man with the group said they were part of a large expedition being led by Mount. After confessing, the man allegedly bumped the ranger on the shoulder and admitted that he wasn’t supposed to tell her that.Visitors cited in the complaint said the hikers did not maintain any sort of social distancing, were not wearing masks, and seemed to be part of an organized group. Another ranger said that when they did encounter groups of 10 or fewer, not all the members knew one another.A spreadsheet posted in the Facebook group that rangers reviewed seemed to indicate that Mount wasn’t doing it for the money, according to the complaint. After collecting $15,185 from the participants, Mount said he laid out $15,120 for two charter buses, three passenger vans, lodging, tips, and incidentals. He would be making $65.11 in profit, Mount told the group, which he said he’d be putting toward a new pair of hiking poles.After the hiking was over, rangers continued to monitor the group’s activities. Following the event, the complaint says one of the hikers who had been on the trip posted a message on Facebook reading, “I think Joe did a fantastic job. How about we give ‘our guide’ a bonus for all the extra hard work he did planning an [sic] weekend of memories!!!”Another participant reportedly replied, “[The] least we could do is Venmo Joe Mount $10 for putting together this experience.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • She Was Found Dead in the Woods. Her Family Doesn’t Buy ‘Suicide’ Claim.

    Facebook/Justice for Mikayla MillerHours before a jogger found high school student Mikayla Miller in a wooded area on April 18, her mom had called the police.The 16-year-old basketball player at Hopkinton High had been confronted by five teens in a common area of her apartment building, located 30 minutes outside of Boston. She was attacked by two of them, resulting in a bloody lip from being punched in the face.Calvina Strothers said she’d called police after her daughter was “jumped” following a dispute on Facebook. But, less than 12 hours later, Miller was found “bound by the neck with a black belt to a tree” about a mile from home, Strothers wrote in a Facebook post.Initially, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office labeled Miller’s death as non-suspicious, and Strothers said police privately told the family it was a suicide. But now, officials are insisting the investigation is ongoing, saying that no conclusions can be made until after an autopsy has been completed.Six Hangings and a Cop Shootout: Questions Surround ‘Disturbing’ Spate of DeathsMiller’s family is now calling for an independent investigation, accusing state and local officials of conducting a botched investigation that was initially “swept under the rug” and neglected for weeks in a town that is 86 percent white.“They don’t want us to come in numbers demanding answers. They want to cover it up by calling it a suicide,” Ciara Dior, one of Miller’s cousins, said in a Facebook post. “Let me tell you something, my family is huge and we don’t play when it comes to our family. We won’t stop until we get justice!”She described Miller as a “sweet, intelligent, talented, and a loving young lady.” “My baby cousin loved her life she had plans to go to an HBCU, she was a talented athlete who loved to play the game of basketball,” she wrote.After two weeks of near-silence, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan insisted in a Tuesday press conference the investigation is ongoing. She declined to say whether foul play or suicide was involved until after the state medical examiner issues a report.“Let me make one thing clear: Nothing can bring back Mikayla or console her grieving family. But what we can do—indeed what we owe her—is an accurate and fulsome [sic] accounting of what led to her death. You have my word as your district attorney and as a mother, that I will deliver that answer. But the public must give us time to find the answers,” Ryan said, before pledging to “release every shred of legally releasable information.”Ryan said Hopkinton Police were dispatched to Miller’s home just after 7 p.m. on April 17 after her mother’s call. Witness interviews and cell phone records indicate that a “physical altercation” between Miller and two teenagers—a boy and girl—occurred about an hour prior. Another female remained in a car during the fight, Ryan said. She said that Miller had a romantic relationship with one of the girls in the group.Officers at the scene noted that Miller had injuries consistent with being punched in the face and had blood on her lip. All the teenagers had left by the time Miller’s mom called the cops, so officers spoke to Miller, then left to interview one of the teen girls, Ryan said.Miller’s mom went to bed at around 9:30 p.m. assuming that her daughter was home, Ryan said. But a health app on the teen’s phone later showed that, between 9 and 10 p.m, Miller walked about “1,316 steps, roughly the same distance from her home to the location where her body was found,” Ryan said.The next morning, Miller’s mom said, she was informed of her daughter’s death by police, who told her it was a suicide. Two days later, a spokeswoman from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office told local outlets the death was not considered suspicious.“My concern is, did they really thoroughly look at the crime scene?” Strothers said in an interview with the Boston Globe. “Or did they just dismiss it because she’s a Black girl on a tree in Hopkinton?”The Hopkinton Police Department did not respond to The Daily Beast’s questions about Strothers’ claim that they initially said it was suicide. In a Wednesday statement, they said they couldn’t provide any information about the case as it’s being investigated by the district attorney. When probed by reporters on Tuesday, Ryan did not dispute Strothers’ claim.“Very often, as everyone knows, things may appear to be one thing and then we learn more information,” she said. “Often things come to light as we proceed further in this case.”Ryan added that her office had “confirmed the whereabouts of all five teenagers... that interacted with Mikayla the night prior to her death and have confirmed their locations later in the evening.” None of them has been charged, and she declined to identify them.She also dismissed allegations that Miller was targeted for being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. And she denied accusations that her commitment to the case only came after weeks of silence, insisting that her office had been communicating with Miller’s family daily.But Monica Cannon-Grant, founder of the activist organization Violence in Boston, and Tito Jackson, a former Boston city councilman, said in a Wednesday statement that the Miller family had been met with “disrespect, slammed doors, misdirection, glaring inconsistencies, extreme confusion, and ultimately, silence” over the last two weeks.Ryan’s office and the Hopkinton Police were “completely incapable of properly investigating this case,” they said.“Mikayla Miller deserved to grow old. She had so many basketball games, road trips, and HBCU homecomings ahead of her. She deserved childhood—uninterrupted,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said in a Tuesday night tweet. “There needs to be a full, transparent, independent investigation into her death.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741 Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz’s Wife Laura Breaks Silence on Sex Scandal on Wedding Anniversary

    Carl Lentz was fired from Hillsong in November, and later admitted to cheating on his wife, whom he married in 2003 and with whom he shares three children

  • 'Pretty friggin' normal, right?': TikToker shamed for wearing bikini to the beach

    A viral TikTok with more than 1 million views has sparked a debate on beach etiquette.

  • American Duo Gets Life in Italian Prison for Killing Cop While on Summer Vacation

    Remo Casilli/AFPROME—Two Americans have been sentenced to life in an Italian prison after a teenage vacation in Rome ended in a brutal fight that left a local police officer dead.Finnegan Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, from California, got themselves into trouble after trying to buy cocaine during their vacation in the summer of 2019. After a botched drug deal, they killed Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega, 35.The men were found guilty of murder, assault, killing a public official, and extortion for stealing a backpack from a drug pusher and demanding money or drugs in exchange. Elder was separately found guilty of carrying a military-grade knife, a prohibited weapon in Italy. Both young Americans will have to serve the next two months in isolation as part of the sentencing. Two female judges led six jury members to a verdict after more than 10 hours. When the verdict was read out inside a fortified bunker courtroom in a Roman prison, the young men were visibly shocked and their parents, sitting behind them, understandably shaken. Elder was on holiday in Rome and Natale-Hjorth was visiting his grandparents at the Roman seaside when the two former classmates decided to meet up for a night of partying in Rome on July 26, 2019. Natale-Hjorth called a person he knew could find them cocaine, who set them up with a dealer, according to their own admission.The young Americans paid around $100 for what they thought was a gram of coke, but which turned out to be crushed aspirin. Angry, they stole the backpack from the man who set up the drug deal. When the man called his phone, still inside the bag, they made a deal to return the backpack in exchange for their money back or more drugs.American Teens Took an Italian Cop’s Life. Now They’re Fighting for Theirs.‌But rather than meeting the Americans, the go-between called the police. Two Carabinieri officers, Rega and Andrea Varriale, met the Americans on behalf of the go-between. It’s unclear why the police chose to play along rather than arresting those involved with the sale of the drugs. The go-between has denied being a police informant.When the Americans saw the two undercover cops rather than the man who set up the botched drug deal, they say they thought they were thugs. When Elder addressed the court during the 14-month trial, he said that in the U.S., police would never have shown up for that type of exchange, so he was led to believe the men posed a threat.The Americans say the police attacked them first. Elder fought with Rega and Natale-Hjorth fought with Varriale. Neither officer had their service weapon or handcuffs. It’s still unclear if they had their badges. Varriale says they identified themselves as law enforcement in Italian. The Americans say they did not.At some point, Elder pulled out a knife he had brought from the U.S. and stabbed Rega 11 times in the back and sides, implying the officer was on top of him. Rega died sometime later in a Rome emergency room.Rega, who had just returned from his honeymoon in Madagascar after marrying his wife in the same southern Italy church where his funeral was held, was a decorated member of the Carabinieri in Rome.Varriale was later investigated for first saying he had his service weapon, and later admitting he did not. He was put on probation for not carrying his weapon that night. The officers had also not informed central dispatch of their movements or called for backup.Elder, who has been diagnosed with mental health issues that lead to extreme paranoia, said he feared for his life. His American lawyer, Craig Peters, said that his client had spent much of his life fearing he would be attacked by strangers. He was sure that night his worst fears had come true.“Finn took a knife to Italy and he should not have. Finn took a knife that night to help protect him and his friend from who he thought might be thugs that might be coming to get them. And their worst suspicion is what they thought had happened had actually arrived,” Peters said.“He stabbed a guy and that ultimately ended up in that guy dying. Those are all horrible things. His mental health issues don’t wipe out any of those issues, but they inform how we look at those issues. Finnegan, I think, has been fearful of the world for a long time because of his own mental health issues and this was just another night where he was worried about bad things happening and reacted.”The case, which divided Italy, pitted those who see the Americans as cold-blooded assassins and those who have little trust in the police. After the murder, then-prime minister Giuseppe Conte called the death “a deep wound for the state.” And even with a verdict and sentencing, that wound may never heal.As part of the punishment, the judge ordered the young men to pay the legal expenses and other “damages” to Cerciello’s widow and family, his police partner Varriale, and the go-between who arranged the drug deal. Elder’s Italian lawyer expressed his dismay after the sentencing. “This sentence represents a shame for Italy, with a jury that does not want to see what came out during the investigation and in the trial,” he told reporters outside the court. “I’ve never seen such an indignant thing. We will appeal.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dominion bashes the election firm running the Trump-supported recount in Arizona, saying it's already 'committed serious errors'

    The audit is being run by a firm called Cyber Ninjas. Its CEO has pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.