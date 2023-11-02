Utah woman loses leg after she's viciously attacked by son's pack of pit bulls

A Utah woman's leg had to be amputated after her son's pit bulls viciously attacked her in her backyard, police said.

In a press release, the Taylorsville Police Department said that their "hearts are heavy" after they responded to a 63-year-old woman's desperate 911 call saying that her son's pack of pit bulls attacked her.

The incident happened outside the woman's mobile home in Taylorsville.

Officers said they responded to the woman's call at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying that she had been "attacked and bitten by several dogs" that belonged to her 38-year-old son who lived with her.

Police officers in Utah responded to a woman's call that she had been "attacked and bitten by several dogs" in her backyard.

Her son allegedly owned two adult pit bulls, along with their five pit bull puppies.

Once first responders arrived, they were "aggressively greeted" by the dogs and found the injured woman still surrounded, police said.

Officials used pepper spray to contain the dogs while paramedics rushed into the yard to retrieve the woman.

Taylorsville Police Department officers responded to a mobile home Tuesday, after a woman was attacked by a pack of pit bulls.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police say she was treated for "extensive injuries" to her hands, face and legs. One of the woman's legs had to be amputated as a result of the brutal attack, police said.

Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam said that the woman's quick actions to call 911 "likely" saved her life.

"This is a tragic situation involving a mother and her son’s dogs in the backyard of their home," Chief Cottam said in a statement. "Our hearts are heavy following this incident, and we are grateful the victim was able to call 911 for help as quickly as she did — even as the attack was happening. It likely did save her life."

Once the woman was safely removed from her yard, animal control officers attempted to approach the pit bulls.

Authorities said that the mother dog broke loose from the group, and police shot and killed the dog.

Police said that they shot the dog to protect themselves and the animal control officers on the scene.

The woman's 38-year-old son turned the five puppies and the father dog over to the West Valley City Animal Services, and they are investigating the attack along with the police department.





