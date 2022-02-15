Utah woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of New Hampshire couple on North Padre Island

Amanda Noverr, one of the two people accused of killing a New Hampshire couple and burying their bodies in a shallow grave on Padre Island in 2019, pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, Tuesday after striking a deal with state prosecutors.

Noverr, 34, appeared before 105th District Judge Jack W. Pulcher masked and in a pink jumpsuit via Zoom from the Kleberg County Jail.

She stood calmly as Pulcher read aloud each of the four felony charges against her.

Amanda Noverr appears in court at Kleberg County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

Noverr went on to plead guilty to all of the charges, including tampering with evidence, theft and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pulcher, after asking for recommendations from prosecutors, sentenced Noverr to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the murder of James and Michelle Butler.

This sentence, Pulcher said, would run concurrently with each of Noverr's 10-year sentences with TDCJ for the other three felony charges.

Noverr's plea hearing and sentencing came three months after her co-defendant, Adam C. Williams, pleaded guilty to the crime after striking his own deal with prosecutors.

More: 'Our lives are forever changed': Utah man gets life sentence in New Hampshire couple's killing

Williams, who has a criminal history, agreed to plead guilty and spend the rest of his life in prison with no option for parole. In return, state prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty, as they had previously said they would.

Adam C. Williams, 35, listens to his sentencing by District Court Judge Jack Pulcher on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Kleberg County Courthouse in Kingsville, Texas. Williams pleaded guilty to killing New Hampshire couple James and Michelle Butler and burying their bodies in a shallow grave on Padre Island in 2019.

Unlike Williams' plea hearing and sentencing, however, no victim impact statements were read aloud Tuesday.

Prosecutors said that while the family of the Butlers were aware of Noverr's plea deal offer, they decided not to attend the plea hearing.

Deborah Van Loon, James Butler's sister, previously told the court in a statement read aloud by state prosecutors after Williams' sentencing that their lives are "forever changed."

"They have destroyed so much more than they will ever know," Van Loon wrote.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check caller.com for updates.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

More: Status hearing rescheduled for Woodsboro teen charged in alleged Halloween hate crime

More: Officer placed on paid administrative leave after shooting man who pulled weapon on police

More: Infant killed, two adults injured in train crash in San Patricio County

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Utah woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of New Hampshire couple