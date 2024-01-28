Utah woman trying to rescue horse bound for slaughter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — For as long as she can remember, Salt Lake City resident Noelle Lynne said she has felt connected to horses.

“I’ve always loved horses,” Lynne said. “I started riding when I was 13. My uncle had horses, so whenever, I was even younger than that, we went back east like I would get bareback on his horses and I loved it.”

From riding horses to eventually owning her own, Lynne said they have been a huge part of her life. Recently, however, she has been distant from both the sport and the animals — until Wednesday rolled around and a birthday gift to herself changed everything.

“Wednesday was my 31st birthday and I went horseback riding for the first time in quite a while,” Lynne said. “You know, I loved the barn I went to and it just inspired me.”

That inspiration turned into action and eventually led her to a Facebook page where she stumbled across a listing for a 13-year-old mare just days away from giving birth and bound for slaughter.

“Something just about this mare and being pregnant and being, you know, her slaughter date was this Monday. Something just told me, like this is one … to rescue,” Lynn said.

For past several days, Lynne has been working to collect donations in hopes of purchasing and transporting this mare from Texas to Utah.

So far, she said she has raised enough money to buy the horse and get her to Cheyenne, Wyoming, but she is still in need of a few extra funds to get the horse the rest of the way and provide any additional care for the mare and her unborn baby.

“It’s definitely, it’s very exciting, but also nerve-wracking because not all of the plans are completely hashed together,” Lynn said.

Since posting her mission online, Lynn has received some criticism — but she said at the end of the day, everyone has to start somewhere and saving a life (or two) is never a waste.

“Some people say that that is supporting the kill buyers and it’s supporting the system. But for me, it’s like it’s two lives. Like if people aren’t rescuing them, what are we supposed to do? Let them all go and get slaughtered? I think it’s so important for everyone to think about animals. I definitely believe, you know, like humans need help, but, you know, we need to care about everything,” Lynn said.

If you’re interested in supporting Lynne, this mare, and her foal you can find a link to their GoFundMe page by clicking here.

