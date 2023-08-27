Utahns host fundraiser for victims of Maui wildfires
Local Hawaiian, Polynesian and Pacific Islander groups came together to celebrate their culture, and for a cause.
Local Hawaiian, Polynesian and Pacific Islander groups came together to celebrate their culture, and for a cause.
The family revealed new details about the cause of Bronny's sudden cardiac arrest on Friday and expressed optimism that he'll "return to basketball in the very near future."
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.
Fans say this speaker can stand up to rain and water without breaking a sweat.
Banchero's game-leading 21 points helped the U.S. win, 99-72.
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 43" smart TV for under $200 and lots of other discounted goodies.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Naturally, fake mugshots circulated social media before the real thing was even released -- and perhaps due to their less rigorous fact-checking standards, pop culture news accounts like Pop Base beat legacy news outlets to the punch, circulating the now ubiquitous mugshot. It didn’t matter what Trump’s mugshot would look like.
The mass-exploitation of MOVEit Transfer software has rapidly cemented itself as the largest hack of the year so far. While the full impact of the attack will likely remain untold for months to come, there are now more than 1,000 known victims of the MOVEit breach, according to cybersecurity company Emsisoft. This milestone makes the MOVEit breach not just the largest hack of 2023 — but also one of the largest in recent history.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
It's ridiculously versatile.
In a paper published in Science, a team of researchers described observing large numbers of jets coming out of a dark region of the sun called a "coronal hole" in the images taken by the Solar Orbiter.
Instant grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in a new funding round at a valuation of $1.4 billion, it said Friday, at a time when most other firms in the category have either died or are struggling. The funding makes Zepto the first Indian startup to attain the unicorn status this year. StepStone Group, an influential LP in many venture funds including Nexus Venture Partners, led Zepto's Series E funding in what is the U.S. firm's first direct investment in India.
Former president Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021, came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.
A majority of Americans agree with striking actors that it's a "bad idea" to use AI digital replicas in movies and TV shows.
AARP is gearing up for legal battles brought by pharma companies against Medicare drug pricing negotiations that impact its members.
'Best wallet ever': Super-slim and secure, this winner with 35,000 fans is a shoo-in!