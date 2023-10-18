Utahns on LDS-centered tour of Israel making it home safe
Israeli-born and Utah-bound, Daniel Rona estimates around 30,000 people have gone on his "Israel Revealed" tours over the last 50 years.
Israeli-born and Utah-bound, Daniel Rona estimates around 30,000 people have gone on his "Israel Revealed" tours over the last 50 years.
Israel is in discussions with SpaceX to roll out Starlink internet services, especially for communities near the conflict zone, an Israeli official said Tuesday. Starlink currently isn’t available in Israel, so this would be the first time the service is introduced in any capacity. “The activity of coordinating the Israeli company Starlink is taking place, enabling the operation of communication terminals by the company SpaceX, which will allow a wide broadband internet connection in Israel,” Israel Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said on X. “Additionally, under the guidance of the minister, the ministry promotes the purchase of these satellite devices for the benefit of regional councils and community leaders in conflict zone settlements.”
The death toll continues to rise on both sides more than a week after Hamas launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.
Amazon's 10,000 Rivian-made all-electric van are delivering packages throughout the United States, the e-commerce company revealed Tuesday evening during its Delivering the Future event. Amazon, which owns a stake in Rivian, reached a deal with the automaker in 2019 to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. The order is part of Amazon's climate pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040.
X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.
Conor McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami earlier this year.
The NFL continues to expand its global outreach.
Co-signed by Jonathan Van Ness, here's why you should consider sleeping with your hair in a heatless bun. The post This TikTok creator makes a case for sleeping with your hair in a bun, and here’s why appeared first on In The Know.
“I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought.”
See why one shopper said they're 'the best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned.'
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
Rick and Morty return with some slight changes in Season 7 to the smash hit sci-fi series.
"I paid $20 for a spice organizer when it's literally exactly this could've spent $5 at Dollar Tree..." The post Turn Dollar Tree frames into an aesthetic spice rack for your drawer: ‘This is ACTUALLY affordable’ appeared first on In The Know.
"I was frustrated and kicked something I shouldn’t have kicked," Beamer said.
TIkToks are finding motivation in cartoon characters. The post Why are famous cartoon characters being turned into inspirational quotes with AI on TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
Laura Geller's stunning collection made it to the media queen's Favorite Things List.
Photos of prototype Dodge Charger chassis reveal it will look just like the two-door Charger Daytona SRT electric car concept.
Here are some of the buzziest stories included the pop star's upcoming memoir, which comes out on Oct. 24.
Kamaru Usman accepted the fight with Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on 10 days' notice because he said he always stays in the gym and keeps trying to improve.
Save over 55% and take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.