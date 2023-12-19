Utah's rules on lithium extraction in the Great Salt Lake open for public comment
A pair of rules governing how lithium is extracted from the Great Salt Lake had its first public hearing on Monday.
A pair of rules governing how lithium is extracted from the Great Salt Lake had its first public hearing on Monday.
The Eagles' defense was good until it needed to be.
Drew Lock found Jaxson Smith-Njigba for a game-winning touchdown late on Monday night in Seattle.
UCLA's second matchup of the season against a future conference foe culminated in an approximation of what the Bruins will do in the Big Ten next season with multiple in-season trips across the country to the East Coast and Midwest.
Peyton Manning figured if the tush push is good for the Eagles, it would be good for the Cherry Creek Bruins too.
The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.
A four-year sentence for Trevor Milton is less than what prosecutors wanted for the executive convicted of spreading lies about the electric vehicle company he founded.
With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more.
Carson Beck led Georgia to a 12-1 record this season, his first as a starter in Athens
“The [PGA Tour] management has not done a good job.”
Apple stock fell Monday after the company announced it will halt sales of its Apple Watch later this week.
It's a huge recruiting victory for Nebraska.
Nippon Steel is a better buyer for US Steel than another American company would be, one analyst explains. The latter would lead to higher steel prices in the US, which isn't helpful for efforts to bring manufacturing back to the country.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
Fed officials are pushing back against the expectations for interest rate cuts that have lifted stocks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
DeMarcus Cousins has been trying to make it back into the NBA in recent months.
Adobe and Figma ended their $20 billion acquisition dream this morning after regulators signaled it would continue to be rough going. Figma still gets a $1 billion consolation prize as part of the deal, and as the leader in collaborative design, the company should land on its feet just fine. Adobe put on a brave face in its public statement, but it has to be deeply disappointed with this outcome.
It's the unsung hero of my winter skin-care regimen.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Trevor Milton, the disgraced founder and former CEO of electric truck startup Nikola, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for securities fraud. The sentence, by Judge Edgardo Ramos in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, caps a multi-year saga that at one point sent Nikola stock soaring 83% only to come crashing down months later over accusations of fraud and canceled contracts. The sentencing hearing comes after four separate delays, during which Milton has remained free under a $100 million bond.