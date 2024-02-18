UTC remains perfect in SoCon play with win over Lady Bucs
UTC remains perfect in SoCon play with win over Lady Bucs
UTC remains perfect in SoCon play with win over Lady Bucs
The highly anticipated competition didn't disappoint.
The Southern California native and former UCLA star has never won at Riviera Country Club, which is “on the list that I’d like to win the most.”
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
NASA put out an open call on Friday for volunteers to participate in its yearlong Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA 2) mission. The space agency will select four people for a crew that will be housed in its 1,700-square-foot 3D-printed habitat in Houston.
These sweet critters make everyone in your kitchen smile.
Swift fans share emotional reactions across social media after hearing the speculation-fueled song live.
If AI in 2023 was all about the big companies like Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft, 2024 is shaping up to be about the smaller players catching the wave.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Fantasy baseball analysts Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don and Andy Behrens reveal whom they're amped to select when they're on the clock in 2024.
Ford strongly hinted it may not build some of its most lucrative future models in UAW-organized plants due to the massive 2023 strike.
Thirteen FDU players found themselves in a unique situation before their game against LIU.
Over 4,000 five-star reviewers agree: This easy-to-install gizmo is a dashboard 'game changer.'
The offseason primer you've been looking for. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don share 32 offseason fantasy questions, one for each of the 32 teams. Everything you need to know, or ask, heading into free agency and draft season.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw six weeks ago.
Snap up top-selling scents like Pink Sands, Lemon Lavender and Clean Cotton in the hefty 22-ounce size.
After disclosing better-than-expected financial results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, U.S.-based Coinbase has big plans. Coinbase’s strong fourth-quarter results come after a return to form for the crypto industry itself, which spent much of 2023 mired in a downturn. As last year came to a close, trading activity rose and the start of 2024 came with a critical regulatory win regarding spot bitcoin ETFs that could provide Coinbase and its peers with a strong start to the year.
'High-end coats really cannot hold a candle' to this puffer, says one of the 12,000+ Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star review.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
In today's edition: Tragedy in Kansas City, Q&A with our new baseball reporters, England's medieval football match, and more.