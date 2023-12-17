UTEP graduates kickoff the holiday season with college diplomas

More than 2,700 graduates of the University of Texas at El Paso will have something extra to celebrate with family and friends this holiday season.

UTEP celebrated four in-person commencement ceremonies over the weekend at the Don Haskins Center. The fall graduation class included 2,736 candidates. The ceremonies recognized summer and fall 2023 graduates.

UTEP President Heather Wilson commented after the College of Health Science and Nursing ceremony, "The most wonderful day at the university is when the students graduate. They earned something of value, and it's tremendous for the community. Over 450 more healthcare professionals desperately needed here in West Texas and we're so proud of the quality of our nursing program, over 95% of our students passed their nursing exam, that is way above the national average."

Several landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Downtown (formerly the Chase building) were lighted in the UTEP colors of orange and blue this weekend to honor the graduates.

Congrats to these newest UTEP college graduates. "Picks up. Go Miners. Vamos Mineros y arriba esos picos"

