UTEP issues alert regarding stabbing in Sunset Heights

Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
·1 min read

The University of Texas at El Paso issued an alert Tuesday afternoon regarding a stabbing in Sunset Heights about two blocks south of campus.

The UTEP alert issued at about 1:45 p.m. reported that a stabbing had occurred in the 1200 block of West Yandell Drive near Mundy Park.

"Suspect could be in area. Remain vigilant of surroundings," an alert issued on Twitter stated without any details nor suspect description.

Last month, UTEP was criticized for a slow response in alerting students and staff regarding a late-night manhunt on campus on Oct. 28 when El Paso police arrested two men suspected in a deadly shooting during a marijuana robbery in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant on North Mesa Street near Interstate 10.

Double homicide: El Paso teens shot while sitting in parked car at JP Shawver Park

More: El Paso man arrested in woman's shooting, blames drive-by attack

