UTEP locked down over safety concerns that suicidal suspect with weapon heading to campus

The University of Texas at El Paso is under lockdown due to “safety concerns” sparked by a suicidal suspect with a weapon heading to the campus, officials said.

Students first were warned of the situation by a text alert sent to students at 7:08 a.m. Thursday. A second text was sent at 7:59 a.m. warning students that the danger was ongoing.

UTEP officials tweeted about 8:15 a.m. stating the university was on lockdown and urging students not on campus to avoid the area until an all-clear is sent out.

UTEP sent a text alert warning of a suicidal suspect on drugs heading to the campus at 7:08 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Officials first tweeted about 7:45 a.m. that there were “safety concerns on campus” but did not provide further information.

The campus remains on lockdown. If you are not already on campus, refrain from coming until an all-clear is sent out. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will send that notification. Watch for further updates via Miner Alert, social media and https://t.co/SfK1rp8JZw. — UTEP (@UTEP) November 18, 2021

UTEP tweeted that classes would be delayed until 9 a.m. However, that tweet later was deleted.

Students, faculty and staff were told to check their emails for updates.

Several nearby El Paso Independent School District campuses in the area were placed on lockout.

The campuses on lockout are El Paso High School, Wiggs Middle School, Armendariz Middle School, the Center for Career & Technology Education, Young Women's Academy, Mesita Elementary School, Mesita Early Childhood Development Center and Lamar Elementary School, district officials said.

Students at El Paso High, Wiggs, Armendariz, CCTE, YWA, Mesita, Mesita ECDC and Lamar on lockout due to a reported threat in the neighborhood. Increased EPISD PD presence. All students should enter the building and go directly to class upon arrival. — elpaso_isd (@ELPASO_ISD) November 18, 2021

This is the third time UTEP police have issued alerts in the past four weeks due to criminal activity in the area.

Story continues

The first incident happened Oct. 28 when a manhunt by the El Paso Police Department for two suspects in a deadly shooting ended at the university,

The two men were found hiding in a stage area in one of the university's auditoriums.

The men were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting during a marijuana robbery in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant on North Mesa Street near Interstate 10.

UTEP sent a warning for students to shelter in place about 12:31 a.m. — minutes after the suspects had been arrested.

UTEP President Heather Wilson issued a statement after the incident, saying university officials took too long to send the warning of a criminal situation happening near the university and its housing.

A second incident happened Tuesday in connection with a stabbing in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near the university.

A person was stabbed about 12:30 p.m. on West Yandell Drive by Fewel Street and later stole a vehicle, El Paso Police Department officials said at the time of the incident.

UTEP officials issued an alert about 1:45 p.m. advising students to remain vigilant of their surroundings due to the possibility the suspect still could have been in the area.

El Paso Police Department officials have not released more information on Tuesday's incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

A look back: UTEP issues alert regarding stabbing in Sunset Heights

UTEP sent a text alert warning the dangerous situation sparked by a suicidal suspect on drugs heading to the campus was ongoing at 7:59 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP locked down over suicidal suspect with weapon heading to campus