UTEP programs receive $100K from Sam’s Club

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) recently received five checks equivalent to $100,000 in financial support from Sam’s Club.

Specific checks given out to Food Pantry, Career Closet, CARE & CASS.

Specific check given out to student organization Business & Engineering.

The club’s associates visited the UTEP campus to formally renew their commitment to the school partnership, according to a press release sent by the club.

The financial support will go towards key on campus initiatives that will “help break down systemic barriers to Hispanic student achievement.”

The checks are listed as follows:

$40,000 – UTEP Food Pantry to help fight hunger and food insecurity on campus.

$30,000 – UTEP Career Closet to ensure students are set up for success when preparing for professional events.

$10,000 – UTEP Campus Advocacy Resources & Education (CARE) to empower students impacted by violence or abuse.

$10,000 – UTEP Center for Accommodations & Support Services (CASS) to provide more accommodations & support for students with disabilities.

$10,000 – UTEP Student Organizations (Business & Engineering) to further academic enrichment and involvement.

