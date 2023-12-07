UTEP satifies education compliance concerns as accrediting agency removes warning status

The University of Texas at El Paso is back in the good graces of the accrediting agency that determines if it meets specific educational standards.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, board of trustees at its Dec. 3 meeting, removed UTEP from its accreditation “warning” status with no further requirements.

The action was posted Tuesday on the association’s website with no comments.

UTEP was placed on a six-month warning status in June after the association core accreditation requirements based on information in a report UTEP sent to the agency as part of UTEP’s five-year accreditation review.

That included not providing enough data to show that UTEP has enough faculty members to support the school’s educational mission.

UTEP officials characterized the compliance issues as minor and “clerical in nature” and said they would resolve them with additional documentation sent to the association in September.

Sandra Jordan, the association’s chief of staff, said the board’s action means UTEP meets the association’s accreditation standards. The board posts no comments when a school’s warning status is removed, she said.

UTEP Provost John Wiebe in a Dec. 5 email informed UTEP faculty and staff of the board’s action.

“At no time in this process did SACSCOC recommend or require any changes to UTEP or our operatons,” Wiebe said.

“While we expected this positive outcome, I wanted to let you know that SACSCOC continues to affirm our academic quality without reservation,” he said.

UTEP officials declined to provide the El Paso Times a copy of the school’s September response submitted to the association without an open records request because it contains some confidential information, said Victor Arreola, a UTEP spokesperson.

